Bombardier Announces New Paint Facility at its London Biggin Hill Service Centre Site, Continues to Enhance its Services and Support Capabilities in Europe

The planned paint facility of approximately 51,000 sq. ft. will extend Bombardier’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with an exceptional services and support experience

With an opening currently planned in the second half of 2026, the new paint facility will support all Bombardier Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft, including the Global 7500 and Global 8000 jets

London Biggin Hill Service Centre continues to add more services capabilities, establishing itself as a complete service and support option for customers





MONTRÉAL, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today the enhancement of its London Biggin Hill Service Centre site with a new paint facility adjacent to the service centre building, ensuring that its dynamic location at the London Biggin Hill Airport provides a complete service and support option for its customers. With an opening currently planned in the second half of 2026, the planned facility of approximately 51,000 sq. ft. will ensure Bombardier’s customers have a top-tier option for all their paint needs.

Bombardier’s new two-bay paint facility is expected to employ more than 50 skilled paint technicians. The new paint facility will be the perfect complement to the close to 250,000 sq. ft. service facility, which is fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications and avionics installations for Bombardier Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft.

“The addition of the new paint facility at the London Biggin Hill Service Centre is the latest example of how we continue to expand our service offerings for our customers in order to keep their aircraft in the air – and looking good as well,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Service & Strategy. “This expansion perfectly aligns with our objective to ensure customers consistently receive an outstanding customer experience throughout our service centre network, ensuring that their aircraft are always at the ready for important missions.”

Inaugurated in 2017 and significantly expanded in 2022 to nearly 250,000 sq. ft., the London Biggin Hill Service Centre is a shining example of how Bombardier continues to enhance the accessibility of its OEM expertise for customers worldwide, redefining its position as a leader in service and support capabilities.

The new paint facility further builds on Bombardier’s services and support commitment to customers in the region. For example, in 2024, Bombardier and F/LIST announced the opening of a contemporary 700-sq. ft. material lounge at Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill service facility. The new material lounge provides customers with access to the largest, most comprehensive portfolio of interior materials housed at one of its international service centres.

Bombardier also announced last year the addition of more than 3,000 solar panels on the roof of the service centre and a new line maintenance station at the nearby Farnborough Airport providing light scheduled and unscheduled maintenance as well as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Matthew Nicholls

+1-514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global, Global 7500 and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07345dda-806c-4a21-934a-a6ddfdfa112b

New Paint Facility at London Biggin Hill Service Centre New Paint Facility at London Biggin Hill Service Centre

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.