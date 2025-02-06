Financial Regulation Courses

Financial Regulation Courses’ ESG Advisor Certificate Surpasses 300 Enrolments in Just Three Months

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial Regulation Courses (FRC) is proud to announce that its ESG Advisor Certificate has surpassed 300 enrolments since its launch on 4th November 2024. The milestone underscores the increasing demand for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) expertise among finance professionals and corporate leaders worldwide.The ESG Advisor Certificate, a CPD-accredited certification , equips professionals with the essential knowledge to navigate ESG regulations, integrate sustainable investment strategies, and advise clients on responsible finance practices.Meeting the Growing Demand for ESG SkillsThe surge in enrolments reflects the financial sector’s shift towards ESG integration, with firms increasingly prioritising sustainability and ethical governance. As regulatory frameworks evolve and investors demand greater ESG transparency, professionals are seeking specialist ESG education to stay competitive."Reaching 300 students in just three months demonstrates the critical need for ESG education in the financial industry," said Muhammad Aman, [CEO] at Financial Regulation Courses. "Our ESG Advisor Certificate empowers professionals to navigate the changing regulatory landscape with confidence, integrity, and expertise."Global Reach and Professional ImpactStudents from diverse backgrounds – including financial advisors, investment managers, corporate sustainability officers, and compliance professionals – have enrolled in the ESG Advisor Certificate to enhance their ESG competencies.Future Growth and ExpansionBuilding on this success, Financial Regulation Courses is committed to expanding its ESG education offerings and ensuring that professionals continue to receive high-quality, relevant training.For more information about the ESG Advisor Certificate, visit ESG Advisor Certification.About Financial Regulation CoursesFinancial Regulation Courses is an international CPD-accredited education provider, specialising in financial regulation, compliance, and ESG education. By delivering innovative learning solutions, FRC equips professionals with the skills and knowledge to navigate the evolving financial landscape with integrity and professionalism.Media Contact:Financial Regulation Coursesinfo@financialregulationcourses.com+442081294023

