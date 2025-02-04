Cardiac Assist Devices Market to Hit USD 2.24 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Growing Demand Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Cases, Technological Advancements, and Early Diagnosis TrendsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Cardiac Assist Devices Market, valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.06% over the forecast period 2024–2032.
Market Overview
The demand for cardiac assist devices is increasing because of the rising incidence of heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions worldwide. Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for nearly 17.9 million deaths annually, making them the leading cause of mortality globally. As the burden of cardiac diseases increases, the need for effective mechanical circulatory support is increasing, propelling the demand for cardiac assist devices.
Technological advancements in these devices have significantly enhanced their efficiency, safety, and patient outcomes. The manufacturers are interested in developing the next generation of cardiac assist devices with improved durability, portability, and real-time monitoring capabilities. For instance, Medtronic recently launched its next-generation HeartWare HVAD System in June 2024 to offer enhanced pump technology and better patient monitoring, thus reducing complications related to heart failure.
Favorable reimbursements, raised healthcare expenditure and increased awareness amongst patients regarding cutting-edge treatment, are some major factors that positively impact the expanding market. Govt. along with private initiatives, is pushing for R&D activities aiming to make more accessible and reduce the cost of these devices.
Key Players in Cardiac Assist Devices Market
- Terumo Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abiomed Inc
- Teleflex Incorporation
- Maquet GmbH
- BerlinHeart GmbH
Segment Analysis
- By Modality Type, Implantable cardiac assist devices, including ventricular assist devices and total artificial hearts, dominate the market with a 70% share. These are devices known for long-term effectiveness in the treatment of severe heart conditions, thereby being the primary option for health care providers. The support given by such devices is strong, and uninterrupted, and becomes an integral part of the plan to manage chronic heart diseases, thereby maintaining a prolonged course of therapeutic intervention in patients.
Transcutaneous cardiac assist devices are rapidly gaining acceptance due to their non-invasive and user-friendly nature. The purpose is to support heart function outside the body, without the need for surgery, to gain acceptance into both emergencies and temporary cardiac support. A user-friendly design and lower risks make them an option for acutely distressed patients.
- By End User, hospitals held the highest market share at 70% in 2023. Having a lot of facilities and being capable of performing advanced complex cardiac procedures, hospitals have much investment in high-end cardiac assist devices that could meet a vast patient spectrum from emergency interventions to long-term cardiac support. This large share reflects their critical role in delivering specialized medical care and advanced surgical interventions requiring the use of complex cardiac support devices.
ASCs are a smaller but anticipated to be the growing segment throughout the forecast period. They provide a more streamlined and cost-effective environment for elective surgeries. ASCs are increasingly adopting cardiac assist devices as they cater to patients who need minimally invasive procedures and do not require prolonged hospital stays. The efficiency and growing trend towards outpatient care are factors that contribute to the increased use of cardiac assist devices in these centers.
Cardiac Assist Devices Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
• Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)
- Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)
- Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)
- Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)
- External Ventricular Assist Devices
• Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump
By Modality Type:
• Transcutaneous
• Implantable
By End User:
• Hospital
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Recent Developments in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market
• Boston Scientific Launched the Watchman FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device in August 2024. The new generation of Watchman FLX features a redesigned delivery system, which enhances safety for reducing stroke risks in patients suffering from atrial fibrillation.
• Abiomed received FDA Approval for Impella CP 5.0 in July 2024. The recently developed Impella CP 5.0 from Abiomed incorporated more efficiency with greater flow rates and resulted in better prognosis in cardiogenic shock patients.
• In June 2024, Medtronic launched its latest advanced HeartWare HVAD System with an improved pump mechanism and enhanced monitoring for better patient management.
Regional Analysis
North America held the largest market share of 80% in 2023 with a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region saw high adoption of advanced cardiac assist devices and provided a strong support framework for regulating device approvals. The increasing age group population with a high occurrence of heart-related diseases continues to drive demand within the region for cardiac assist devices.
The Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing region and is experiencing significant growth due to increasing healthcare investments, rising prevalence of heart disease, and increasing awareness about advanced cardiac treatments. Further, growth in the expansion of healthcare facilities and government initiatives to improve cardiac care are accelerating market growth.
