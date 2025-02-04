Contrast Media Injectors Market to Hit $2.57 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Contrast Media Injectors Market

Driven by Technological Innovations and Rising Chronic Diseases, Market Set to Grow at 7.62% CAGR from 2024-2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the global Contrast Media Injectors Market was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period of 2024-2032Market OverviewThe Contrast Media Injectors Market is witnessing an increasing growth due to the demand for advanced imaging technologies in medical diagnostics. An increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular ailments and cancer necessitates precise diagnostic procedures, thus fueling the demand for contrast media injectors. In addition, the rising trend of minimally invasive procedures has further added to the growth of the market. Growth of the market is further supported by technological advancements in injector systems, focusing on efficiency along with patient safety. Advanced systems do carry a higher cost, and the negative impacts of contrast agents can pose barriers to the market. Nevertheless, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is an attractive opportunity for players.Get a Free Sample Report of Contrast Media Injectors Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4471 Key Players in Contrast Media Injectors Market- Bayer HealthCare LLC- Bracco Group- Ulrich Medical- Guerbet Group- Medtron AG- Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.- Hong Kong Medi Co Limited- GE Healthcare- Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. LtdSegment Analysis- By Type, in 2023, the single-head injector accounted for a 44% share of the market.Being relatively simple in design and quite economical, the injectors were preferred by patients for medical procedures such as angiography, CT scans, and MRI scans. They also found much greater demand in the emerging markets for being cheaper. It fits better into the purse strings of a healthcare unit in China, India, or Brazil. The other segment that is anticipated to grow the most is syringe-free injection devices, which are expected to record a CAGR of 7.62% during the period of forecast. Syringe-free injectors will reduce the contrast media waste and operational costs of the procedures; hence, its adoption is driving. The investment of major companies in developing the devices is expecting their growing impact on the market.- By Application, the dominant application segment was radiology, which accounted for 47% of the market share in 2023.Non-invasive imaging techniques, including CT and MRI scans, are crucial for the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions, including soft tissue injuries, fractures, and tumors. The prevalence of contrast media injectors in radiology applications points to their significance in contemporary diagnostic procedures. Rising incidences of chronic diseases and the trend of preference towards non-invasive diagnostic methods will further drive growth in this segment. Meanwhile, the interventional cardiology segment is likely to grow substantially shortly. With an increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures are required, thereby increasing the demand for advanced contrast media injectors in cardiac interventions. Technological advancements, such as real-time imaging and automated dosing systems, are likely to enhance the efficiency and the adoption of these devices in interventional cardiology.Need any customization research on Contrast Media Injectors Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4471 Contrast Media Injectors Market SegmentationBy Product• Injector Systems- CT injector systems- MRI injector systems- Cardiovascular/angiography injector systems• Consumables- Tubing- Syringe- Interventional RadiologyBy Type• Single-head Injectors• Dual-head Injectors• Syringe less InjectorsBy Application• Radiology• Interventional Cardiology• Interventional RadiologyBy End User• Hospitals• Diagnostic Centers• Ambulatory Surgery CentersRegional Insights- North America led the contrast media injectors market with a commanding revenue share of 39% in 2023.This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced digital infrastructure, supportive regulatory and reimbursement policies, and proactive government initiatives promoting the adoption of advanced imaging technologies. The rising incidence of various chronic diseases is fueling the demand for precise diagnostics, further driving market growth.The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the contrast media injectors market in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing acceptance of digitalization in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, an elderly population, and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases.Recent Developments- January 2025: Under the QUANTI clinical program, Bayer's investigational MRI contrast agent, gadoquatrane, has met primary and key secondary endpoints in Phase III studies. This satisfies its efficacy and safety in numerous indications for both pediatric and adult patients, marking a major step forward in MRI contrast media.- December 2024: The FDA 510(k) cleared Bracco Diagnostics Inc's Max 3 Rapid Exchange and Syringeless Injector, facilitating innovation in contrast media delivery of MRI. Its product portfolio broadens with ease of use as well as a more efficient service.- November 2024: The company's Medrad Centargo CT injection system, a multi-patient injector that delivers contrast media automatically during CT scans, was cleared for FDA 510(k) by Bayer. This product can integrate with other products of Bayer for increased workflow efficiency.Buy Full Research Report on Contrast Media Injectors Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4471 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product8. Contrast Media Injectors Market by Type9. Contrast Media Injectors Market by Application10. Contrast Media Injectors Market by End User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4471 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.