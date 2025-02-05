Major Trend In The Mobile Value Added Services Global Market 2025-2034: Mobile Payment Services Are Gaining Popularity

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile value-added services market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $960.55 billion in 2024 to $1066.12 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of mobile penetration and subscriber bases, the rise of smartphones and data usage, the development of the mobile app ecosystem, SMS and messaging services, and the growth of mobile content and entertainment.

How Big Is the Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The mobile value-added services market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $1892.29 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rise of IoT and connected devices, the emergence of edge computing, the expansion of mobile e-commerce, the continued growth of mobile health services, and increasing cross-industry collaborations. Key trends during this period include the adoption of 5G technology, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the growth of mobile health and wellness services, innovations in mobile gaming, and the expansion of mobile learning and edtech.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6994&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Mobile Value-Added Services Market?

The growth in smartphone users worldwide is fueling the expansion of the mobile value-added services market. The demand for smartphones is rising due to factors such as increased internet penetration, higher income levels, growing social media subscriptions, and evolving communication needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, smartphone usage surged due to extended quarantine periods and work-from-home arrangements. As the number of smartphone users continues to grow, the demand for mobile value-added services will also rise, as these services are essential for offering customers key features like messaging, communication, entertainment, e-commerce, and more.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-value-added-services-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Mobile Value Added Services Market Share?

Major companies operating in the mobile value-added services market include Apple Inc., OnMobile Global Limited, Google LLC, AT&T Inc., Vodafone Idea Limited, Verizon Communications Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Mobile Value Added Services Market Size?

Leading companies in the mobile value-added services market are concentrating on offering innovative solutions, such as mobile payments, to enhance their market presence. Mobile payment Value-Added Services (VAS) refer to digital services that enable secure and convenient financial transactions through mobile devices, including features like digital wallets, contactless payments, and mobile banking apps.

How Is the Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market Segmented?

The mobile value-added services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution: Mobile Advertising, Location-Based Services, Mobile Infotainment, Mobile Email And IM, Short Messaging Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Mobile Money, Other Solutions

2) By Store: Google Play, App Store (iOS), Other Stores

3) By End-user: Individual, Enterprise

Subsegments:

1) By Mobile Advertising: In-App Advertising, Mobile Search Advertising, SMS And MMS Advertising, Mobile Video Advertising

2) By Location-Based Services (LBS): Navigation And Mapping Services, Geofencing Services, Location-Based Promotions, Asset Tracking Services

3) By Mobile Infotainment: Mobile Gaming, Streaming Services (Video And Music), News And Information Apps, SOCial Media Integration

4) By Mobile Email And Instant Messaging (IM): Mobile Email Clients, Instant Messaging Apps, Group Messaging Services, Push Notifications

5) By Short Messaging Service (SMS): Promotional SMS, Transactional SMS, SMS marketing, Alert And Notification Services

6) By Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS): Picture Messaging, Video Messaging, Group MMS, Promotional MMS Campaigns

7) By Mobile Money: Mobile Wallets, Mobile Payment Solutions, Peer-To-Peer Payment Services, Mobile Banking Services

8) By Other Solutions: Mobile Health Services (mHealth), mobile learning (mLearning), Mobile Customer Support, Mobile Security Services

The Leading Region in the Mobile Value-Added Services Market is:

North America was the largest region in the mobile value-added services market in 2024 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Mobile Value-Added Services Market?

Mobile value-added services are the additional services offered by telecom providers beyond their core SMS, voice, and data offerings. These services can be either free or charged on a pay-per-use basis. VAS are primarily utilized in sectors such as entertainment, e-commerce, sports, and others.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cellular Telephones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellular-telephone-global-market-report

Cellular or Mobile Telephone Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellular-or-mobile-telephone-services-global-market-report

Cellular M2M Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellular-m2m-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.