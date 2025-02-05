Elevated Demand In The Construction Sector Fuels Growth: A Key Driver Transforming the Mineral Wool Market 2025

The Business Research Company

The mineral wool market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The mineral wool market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $14.72 billion in 2024 to $15.87 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the construction industry, energy efficiency regulations, industrial applications, and increased renovation and retrofitting activities.

How Big Is the Global Mineral Wool Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The mineral wool market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $23.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The projected growth can be attributed to the rising demand for sustainable building materials, urbanization and construction expansion, energy efficiency targets, and growing awareness. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include technological advancements, product innovation, stricter building codes and standards, digitalization and smart construction, customization and modular construction, as well as the rise of e-commerce and online distribution.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Mineral Wool Market?

The rising demand in the construction sector is expected to drive the growth of the mineral wool market in the future. Construction involves the planning, designing, and development of physical structures, infrastructure, or facilities. Mineral wool enhances energy efficiency, fire resistance, durability, chemical resilience, indoor comfort, and overall building performance.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Mineral Wool Market Share?

Major companies operating in the mineral wool market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Johns Manville International Inc., Knauf Insulation Inc., Owens Corning Sales LLC.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Mineral Wool Market Size?

Recycling glass wool insulation is a growing trend in the glass wool mineral market. Glass wool recycling involves reusing waste or leftover glass wool to create new glass wool products. Leading companies are increasingly focusing on recycling glass materials to produce fresh glass wool, helping to lower material and energy costs while reducing environmental impact. Recycled materials also enhance the quality of the final products, attracting customers and boosting sales for manufacturers.

How Is the Global Mineral Wool Market Segmented?

The mineral wool market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Other Types

2) By Form: Board, Blanket, Panel

3) By End Use Industry: Building And Construction, Industrial, Transportation, Other End Use

Subsegments:

1) By Glass Wool: Light Density Glass Wool, Medium Density Glass Wool, Heavy Density Glass Wool

2) By Rock Wool: Slabs, Batts, Loose Fill, Pipe Insulation

3) By Other Types: Calcium Silicate, Ceramic Fiber, Mineral Fiber

The Leading Region in the Mineral Wool Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mineral wool market in 2024.The regions covered in the mineral wool market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Mineral Wool Market?

Mineral wool is an inorganic, non-metallic material primarily made from stone or silica that is heated to a high temperature and melted. The raw materials are meticulously selected. Mineral wool offers excellent thermal insulation, helping to reduce heat transfer through building structures, thereby lowering the energy required for heating and cooling rooms.

