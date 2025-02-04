Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,720 in the last 365 days.

RE: ONE LANE CLOSED - I 91 S MM 27.6 WESTMINSTER

Roadway is back open.

 

From: Pedigo, Lydia
Sent: Monday, February 3, 2025 8:45 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ONE LANE CLOSED - I 91 S MM 27.6 WESTMINSTER

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Interstate 91 South Bound is down to one lane in the area of MM 27.6 in Westminster, VT due to motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster Vt. 05158                                            

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: ONE LANE CLOSED - I 91 S MM 27.6 WESTMINSTER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more