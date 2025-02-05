Pallet Racking Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Key Trend Shaping the Pallet Racking Market in 2025: Introduction Of Automated High-Rack Stackers

It will grow to $20.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025

The pallet racking market has seen strong growth in recent years and is projected to increase from $12.18 billion in 2024 to $13.18 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the global supply chain and logistics industry, rising demand for efficient warehouse storage solutions, the adoption of pallet racking systems in manufacturing and distribution centers, the growth of e-commerce, and advancements in material handling and storage technology.

How Big Is the Global Pallet Racking Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pallet racking market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $20.18 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for automated and robotic pallet racking systems, the expansion of the food and beverage industry, the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly racking materials and designs, the growth of the retail sector with an emphasis on efficient inventory management, and the increasing globalization of supply chains.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Pallet Racking Market?

The growing demand for warehouse space is expected to drive the expansion of the pallet racking market in the future. Industrial racking systems are built to support goods within a warehouse. As online shopping continues to rise, the need for warehouses has surged, creating a need for an extensive global logistics and distribution network.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Pallet Racking Market Share?

Major companies operating in the pallet racking market include Mecalux SA, Estral Innovation and Applied Logistics, Jungheinrich AG, Montel Inc., Hannibal Industries Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Pallet Racking Market Size?

Leading companies in the pallet racking market are launching innovative products, like automated guided vehicles (AGVs), to secure a competitive advantage. AGVs are mobile, robotic devices or vehicles designed to transport materials or products within a facility.

How Is the Global Pallet Racking Market Segmented?

The pallet racking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System: Conventional, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking, Hybrid Or Customized Racking

2) By Frame Load Capacity: Up To 5 Ton, 5 To 10 Ton, Above 15 Ton

3) By Racking System Type: Cantilever Racking, Selective Racking, Push Back Racking, Drive-In Racking, Pallet Flow Racking, Carton Flow Racking

4) By End-User: Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Electronics, Packaging, Building And Construction, Chemicals, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Conventional: Selective Racking, Double Deep Racking, Drive-In Or Drive-Through Racking, Push Back Racking

2) By Mobile Racking: Manual Mobile Racking, Electric Mobile Racking, Automated Mobile Racking

3) By Shuttle Racking: FIFO (First In, First Out) Shuttle Racking, LIFO (Last In, First Out) Shuttle Racking, Automated Shuttle Systems

4) By Hybrid Or Customized Racking: Combination Systems, Modular Racking Solutions, Industry-Specific Customized Racking Solutions

The Leading Region in the Pallet Racking Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pallet racking market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Pallet Racking Market?

Pallet racking is a storage system, either single or multi-level, that enables the stacking of individual items or palletized cargo at great heights. It consists of vertical upright frames and horizontal load beams tailored to support the specific loads being stored. This system is commonly used for bulk storage in distribution centers.

