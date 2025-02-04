Roadway Closed - VT Route 30 near Radway Hill Rd Newfane

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification VT Route 30 in Newfane, VT is closed in the area of Radway Hill Rd due to a motor vehicle accident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Westminster State Police Vermont State Police B Troop 1330 Westminster Heights RD Westminster Vt. 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690 Fax

