Adapting To Climate Change's Thirst For Sustainability: A Key Driver Transforming the Smart Irrigation Market 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025

The smart irrigation market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $2.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as water scarcity, environmental concerns, precision agriculture, government regulations, urbanization, and landscaping needs.

How Big Is the Global Smart Irrigation Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart irrigation market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $3.94 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. Factors driving this growth include the impact of climate change, population growth and the rising demand for food, water resource management, cost savings, increased adoption in landscaping, and government initiatives. Key trends in the forecast period include the use of IoT and big data, technological innovations, wireless connectivity, integration with weather data, remote monitoring and control, and tailored solutions for specific industries.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Smart Irrigation Market?

The growing impact of climate change is expected to drive the growth of the smart irrigation market. Climate change involves long-term changes in the Earth's climate, including shifts in temperature, rainfall, wind patterns, and other related factors. Smart irrigation systems are crucial for both mitigating and adapting to climate change. As climate change leads to unpredictable weather events such as droughts and extreme heat, these systems leverage real-time data and weather forecasts to optimize water usage. They contribute to water conservation, lower the carbon footprint of irrigation, and improve crop resilience.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Smart Irrigation Market Share?

Major companies operating in the smart irrigation market include AquaSpy Inc., Calsense, Galcon Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Netafim USA, Rachio Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Smart Irrigation Market Size?

Leading companies in the market are embracing innovative technologies like precision irrigation systems to maintain their competitive edge. Precision irrigation is a distinctive and sustainable farming method that ensures water and nutrients are applied to plants at the optimal time, location, and in the appropriate amount.

How Is the Global Smart Irrigation Market Segmented?

The smart irrigation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Climate-Based, Sensor-Based

2) By Technology: Evapotranspiration, Soil Moisture

3) By Component: Sensors, Controllers, Water Flow Meters, Software, Other Components

Subsegments:

1) By Climate-Based: Evapotranspiration Controllers, Weather-Based Irrigation Controllers, Climate Data Monitoring Systems

2) By Sensor-Based: Soil Moisture Sensors, Rain Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Flow Sensors

The Leading Region in the Smart Irrigation Market is:

North America was the largest region in the smart irrigation market in 2024.The regions covered in the smart irrigation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Smart Irrigation Market?

Smart irrigation is a method that determines a landscape's watering needs by utilizing weather data or soil moisture readings. It evaluates weather conditions or soil moisture levels to gauge the irrigation requirements of the landscape. These systems enhance irrigation efficiency by reducing water waste while ensuring the health and quality of plants.

