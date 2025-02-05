On-Road Motorcycles Global Market 2025 To Reach $117.55 Billion By 2029 At Rate Of 12.0%

On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The on-road motorcycles market has expanded rapidly in recent years and is projected to grow from $67.85 billion in 2024 to $74.65 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The past growth was driven by factors such as lifestyle and cultural appeal, fuel efficiency, urban mobility, the rise of emerging markets, the influence of motorcycle clubs and communities, and safety regulations.

How Big Is the Global On-Road Motorcycles Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The on-road motorcycles market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $117.55 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This growth will be driven by lifestyle and cultural trends, increasing environmental awareness, economic conditions, the rise of electric motorcycles, market expansion in emerging economies, and the growth of shared mobility. Key trends during the forecast period include technology integration, advanced connectivity, the development of lightweight and compact models, the increasing popularity of electric motorcycles, and a resurgence of retro and vintage styling.

What Is Driving the Growth of the On-Road Motorcycles Market?

The increasing number of motorbike sports enthusiasts is expected to drive the growth of the on-road motorcycles market in the future. Motorbike sports encompass various competitive and recreational aspects of motorcycling. In motorbike racing and other related sports, on-road motorcycles are preferred due to their higher speed compared to off-road bikes. Additionally, motorbike sports users often utilize on-road motorcycles for riding around pits or staging areas during motocross races and other events.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The On-Road Motorcycles Market Share?

Major companies operating in the on-road motorcycles market include Harley-Davidson Incorporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ducati Motor Holding SpA, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The On-Road Motorcycles Market Size?

Product innovation is an emerging trend gaining traction in the on-road motorcycles market. Leading companies in the industry are introducing new products to maintain their competitive position in the market.

How Is the Global On-Road Motorcycles Market Segmented?

The on-road motorcycles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sports Bikes, Cruiser Motorcycles, Touring Motorcycles, Standard Motorcycles

2) By Application: Personal, Commercial

3) By End User: Offline, Online

Subsegments:

1) By Sports Bikes: Superbikes, SuperSport Bikes, Naked Sports Bikes, Adventure Sport Bikes

2) By Cruiser Motorcycles: Classic Cruisers, Power Cruisers, Touring Cruisers, Custom Cruisers

3) By Touring Motorcycles: Full-Size Touring Bikes, Adventure Touring Bikes, Sport Touring Bikes, Lightweight Touring Bikes

4) By Standard Motorcycles: Retro Standards, Commuter Motorcycles, Universal Motorcycles, Dual-Sport Motorcycles

The Leading Region in the On-Road Motorcycles Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the on-road motorcycles market in 2024.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the On-Road Motorcycles Market?

On-road motorcycles, also known as street motorcycles, are vehicles designed with fiber and metallic frames, equipped with an engine and various mechanical and electronic components. They are primarily used for riding on paved roads and highways for everyday transportation.

