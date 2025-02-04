Decentralized Privacy Centric Search Engine Presearch Launches “NSFW” Spicy Mode Search Experience

Aimed at adult users searching “after hours” content, the new feature is built to provide a more enjoyable and engaging experience, powered by Presearch’s innovative takeover advertising

Toronto, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presearch (www.presearch.io), the privacy-centric, non-profiling meta-search engine, announced today the launch of a free “Spicy” NSFW adult search service. Building on the successful Presearch Takeover Advertising (PTA) format, this new offering creates a privacy-focused space where adult products, services, and creators can connect with audiences. It’s already achieving click-through rates 10 times higher than those of traditional takeover ads. Established industry leaders have already enthusiastically joined the platform including Lovense, Stripchat, Subseeker, OnlyFinder, Creatr.uk and OnlyTraffic.

By toggling the chili-pepper icon in the Presearch search bar and confirming they are the legal age of consent, users can select the NSFW “after hours” search experience with adult-oriented registered wallpaper style takeover ads that rotate in the background. The “Spicy” feature, available now for Presearch users, empowers those who opt in to access curated content from advertisers in the adult industry, including OnlyFans creators, cam models, dating platforms, adult toys and sexual wellness products. A dedicated OnlyFans creator search feature, unavailable directly on the OnlyFans platform, will also be seamlessly integrated.

This initiative upholds Presearch’s commitment to user empowerment, anonymity and ethical advertising by providing a non-judgmental, non-profiling, tracker free space for adult-focused brands to promote their offerings free from stigma or restrictive policies commonly found.

“The history of the internet wouldn’t be possible without adult brands, from Minitel Rose to OnlyFans,” said Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking. “The new spicy ‘NSFW’ option for Presearch allows qualified users to engage with this sex-positive content if they wish, while finally providing a safe-space for adult content creators, products and services to advertise freely and thrive.”

Presearch ensures age safety through periodic age verification while adhering to privacy-respecting practices that never associate user behavior with identity or IP addresses. Additionally, Presearch complies with the RTA (Restricted to Adults) industry standard.

“I’m 1,000% confident that once users—especially remote workers and digital nomads—experience this new search paradigm, they’ll never want to go back to basic, boring search again,” said Brenden Tacon, Business Development Lead at Presearch. “We’re offering users a unique, enticing, and pleasurable search experience while fostering inclusivity and freedom of expression, which all aligns with the Presearch Ethos. At the same time, we’re addressing a major void in the market and meeting a significant demand by providing advertisers in the adult industry with a critical platform.”

Presearch Takeover Advertising has become a game-changer in the industry, empowering brands by eliminating invasive tracking methods and offering advertisers a unique opportunity to reach privacy-conscious users. By expanding into the NSFW space, Presearch opens new doors for adult brands often excluded from mainstream advertising platforms, ensuring they can reach their audience without compromising ethical standards.

The “Spicy” NSFW feature is available now. Advertisers and users interested in learning more can visit Presearch’s Advertising page: https://presearch.io/advertise.

About Presearch

Presearch.com offers a privacy-focused, non-profiling search experience with results comparable to leading search engines. Its search-to-earn model rewards users with PRE tokens for every search, creating a unique value proposition. Powered by a decentralized node infrastructure, Presearch promotes fairness and mitigates biases in search outcomes unlike conventional platforms that may prioritize self-serving content and suppress others. With a loyal community, the platform serves nearly 12 million searches per month.

