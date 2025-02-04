Percona Announces Comprehensive, Enterprise-Grade Support for Open Source Redis Alternative, Valkey

Leader in open source database management and orchestration now offers tailored, 24/7 support for the increasingly popular open source, in-memory key-value store

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a global leader in enterprise-grade open source database software and services, today announced the availability of Percona Support for Valkey —a comprehensive, responsive, and flexible service offering that promises to maintain reliable, optimized Valkey deployments whether on-premises, hybrid, or in the

cloud. For organizations not yet using the database management system, Percona has also introduced comprehensive Valkey Migration services, to help make the switch from Redis OSS to Valkey as seamless, secure, and non-disruptive as possible.

"When the Linux Foundation first announced its plans for Valkey last March, Percona immediately threw its support behind the project,” said Ann Schlemmer, CEO of Percona. “Beyond the simple fact that many of our customers also relied on Redis for their data operations, we at Percona were motivated by our fundamental belief in the principles of open source—that an open world is a better world—and we remain committed to doing everything we can to help foster and promote such a world.”

Valkey: The Open Source Response to Redis’s Controversial Relicensing Decision

Announced by The Linux Foundation in March of 2024, Valkey is an open source fork of the popular Redis in-memory, NoSQL key-value datastore. The project was launched in response to Redis’s decision to abandon its long-held commitment to open source licensing in favor of a much more restrictive, source-available model. Today, Redis is now dual-licensed under the Redis Source Available License (RSALv2) and Server Side Public License (SSPLv1), while Valkey has maintained the datastore’s original open source BSD license.

In the wake of these decisions, Valkey has enjoyed an outpouring of support from both the open source and business communities alike. Since its very first announcement, a number of major tech industry players—including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Ericsson, and Percona—have put their support behind Valkey in a variety of ways. In addition to its commercial support offerings, Percona has dedicated staff to building new capabilities around programmability and security, as well as fixing bugs, on core Valkey projects.

Thanks in no small part to such support, Valkey has already established itself as far more than a mere maintenance fork. In the five months between its first formal release (Valkey 7.2.5) in April 2024 and its most recent (Valkey 8.0.0) in September, Valkey has seen major improvements in performance, reliability and efficiency—proving itself to be a dynamic, innovative open source project on course to remain competitive with Redis and other popular in-memory datastores.

As a result, Valkey is already enjoying significant levels of interest and adoption. In a survey report from Percona, 75% of Redis users said they were either actively testing, considering or had already adopted Valkey. The study also found that more than three-quarters (76%) of organizations plan to rely on third-party enterprise support for their Valkey deployments.

Percona Support for Valkey: Enterprise-Grade Services Tailored to Your Business

Percona Support for Valkey boasts several key benefits designed to maintain optimal performance with minimal headaches:

Real-Time Expertise: 24x7x365 responsive support from Valkey specialists.

24x7x365 responsive support from Valkey specialists. Industry-Best SLAs : Reliable and transparent response times for incidents of every severity level.

: Reliable and transparent response times for incidents of every severity level. Open Source Commitment: Freedom from vendor lock-in with full support for Valkey.

Freedom from vendor lock-in with full support for Valkey. Customizable Solutions : Tailored plans to fit your unique business needs

: Tailored plans to fit your unique business needs Continuous Development: Percona experts continue to build out new capabilities around programmability and security,



Percona Support for Valkey is offered in two core tiers or packages—Advanced, for production environments and Premium, for mission-critical environments. Both offerings help mitigate and resolve some of the most common issues that negatively impact Valkey performance, including inefficient key-value store configurations; high-latency operations and response times; complex Redis-to-Valkey migrations; and misconfigured or under-optimized settings.

In addition to the aforementioned Valkey Migration services, Percona has also introduced the all new Redis OSS Health Assessment —an in-depth, preemptive evaluation of an organization’s existing Redis deployment(s) and overall migration readiness. Together with its core migration services, Percona helps organizations avoid licensing limitations while optimizing database performance and minimizing downtime; for a reliable, highly-performant open source database solution.

Valkey-Interested Organizations Needn’t Venture Alone Any Longer

“The almost immediate explosion of interest and support for Valkey goes beyond just the technology itself,” said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder at Percona. “It wasn’t simply a matter of companies looking to control costs. It was an expression of widespread dissatisfaction and frustration that people are feeling with self-proclaimed “open source” software vendors suddenly deciding to abandon the model. It was a palpable response, and one we felt here at Percona. That’s why Valkey is the first addition to our list of supported technologies in nearly half a decade. And we will continue to support Valkey, as well as other open source initiatives like it, for as long as they’re here.”

