Atos ranked in the top 5% of the

IT Services industry in the 2024

S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Paris, France – February 4, 2025 – Atos Group today announces that it has been recognized by S&P Global as one of the most sustainable companies worldwide in its industry for the 11th consecutive year. Atos achieved a score of 74/100 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), placing Atos within the top 5% of the IT services industry among 166 companies assessed with an average industry score of 32/100. This high rating reflects Atos’ long-standing dedication to sustainability and its exemplary performance in Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) practices.

The assessment highlighted significant strengths in environmental management and the transparency of sustainable reporting, recognizing Atos’ ambitious environmental program, which started 14 years ago.

Alexandra Knupe, Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Atos comments “Atos is proud to rank within the top 5% of IT services companies globally. The S&P Global CSA recognizes our commitment and continuous development towards excellence in Environmental, Social & Governance practices. By continuously improving our practices, we aim to set a benchmark in the industry and contribute positively to global environmental and social challenges”.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices. It covers over 10,000 companies globally. The CSA has been assessing sustainability criteria that are both general and industry-specific since 1999. More information about the CSA methodology can be found here.

Atos has recently been awarded a “Platinum” EcoVadis Medal for its commitment to sustainability for the 5th consecutive year, following 8 years of receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal. Find out more about Atos’ CSR program here.

