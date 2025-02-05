Global Robotics Technology Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robotics technology market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $95.87 billion in 2024 to $108.89 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to advancements in sensor technologies, increasing industrial automation and manufacturing requirements, rising demand for efficiency and precision, growing interest in humanoid robots, and a surge in investments and funding in the technology sector.

How Big Is the Global Robotics Technology Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The robotics technology market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, reaching $199.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The projected growth can be attributed to the expansion of collaborative robotics, the increasing adoption of robotics in healthcare, the rising use of drones and unmanned systems, the growth of consumer robotics applications, and the integration of 5G technology in robotics. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include advancements in artificial intelligence, the development of soft robotics, the rise of Robotics as a Service (RaaS) models, a focus on explainable AI in robotics, and increased human-robot collaboration across various industries.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Robotics Technology Market?

The growing transition toward automation is fueling the expansion of the robotics technology market. The increasing integration of automation, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies is reshaping human-machine interactions. Many organizations are scaling up automation, enabling intelligent machines to make complex or mission-critical decisions. Automation is being implemented across enterprises and ecosystems to create more adaptable businesses capable of responding swiftly and adopting new technological operating models. This shift from traditional methods to automation has transformed market dynamics, driving the widespread adoption of robotics technology.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Robotics Technology Market Share?

Major companies operating in the robotics technology market include Asea Brown Boveri Group (ABB), FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Robotics Technology Market Size?

Leading companies in the robotics technology sector are developing innovative solutions, such as Solix, to enhance service reliability for customers. Solix is an autonomous crop monitoring robot designed to deliver real-time insights into agricultural fields, operating on a plant-by-plant basis to optimize production and efficiency.

How Is the Global Robotics Technology Market Segmented?

The robotics technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Industrial Robots, Mobile Robots, Service Robots, Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

3) By End User: Aerospace Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive Manufacturing, Building Maintenance, Chemical and Fuel Processing, Construction, Consumer Products Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Industrial Robots: Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm), Cartesian Robots, Delta Robots, Collaborative Robots (Cobots), Other Industrial Robots

2) By Mobile Robots: Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Drones, Other Mobile Robots

3) By Service Robots: Professional Service Robots, Personal Service Robots, Healthcare Robots, Educational Robots, Other Service Robots

4) By Other Types: Humanoid Robots, Exoskeletons, Telepresence Robots, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Other Specialized Robots

The Leading Region in the Robotics Technology Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the robotics technology market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Robotics Technology Market?

Robotics technology involves the design and operation of machines that can perform physical tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously on behalf of humans. The main objective of robotics is to develop systems that function automatically, executing complex tasks more efficiently and rapidly than humans. Robotics exists in various forms and is utilized across multiple industries to minimize errors, enhance productivity, and reduce extended work hours.

