Key Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Trend 2025-2034: Tbauctions Acquires Epic-Auctions B.V. To Strengthen Position

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real-time bidding (RTB) market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $16.81 billion in 2024 to $21.11 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of digital advertising, higher demand for targeted ads, advancements in ad tech and programmatic advertising, improved audience segmentation, and the rise of mobile advertising.

How Big Is the Global Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The real-time bidding (RTB) market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $51.88 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%. This growth will be driven by factors such as the expansion of connected TV (CTV) advertising, a focus on privacy-compliant ad solutions, the increasing role of data-driven decision-making in ad purchasing, greater adoption of header bidding, and the rising popularity of IoT and BYOD. Key trends during the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence for ad optimization, first-price auctions in RTB, server-side header bidding, unified auctions for various ad formats, and contextual and brand-safe advertising.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market?

The increasing number of smartphone users is expected to drive the growth of the real-time bidding (RTB) market in the future. A smartphone is a mobile phone with an integrated computer and additional features, including an operating system, web browsing, and the ability to run software applications. These portable devices enable RTB marketers to engage with customers in real-time and target potential customers based on their location and context.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Share?

Major companies operating in the real time bidding (RTB) market include Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Adobe Inc., PubMatic Inc., Smaato Inc., WPP plc, Yandex N. V., Criteo S. A.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Size?

Technological innovations are a major trend gaining traction in the real-time bidding market. Leading companies in the market are developing new technologies, such as a living charter bidding platform that utilizes data and instant communication, to maintain their competitive edge.

How Is the Global Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Segmented?

The real time bidding (RTB) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ad Format: RTB Image, RTB Video

2) By Auction: Open Auction, Invited Auction

3) By Applications: Media And Entertainment, Games, Retail And E-Commerce, Travel And Luxury, Mobile Apps, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By RTB Image: Standard Banner Ads, Rich Media Ads, Native Ads, Interstitial Ads

2) By RTB Video: In-Stream Video Ads, Out-Stream Video Ads, Video Discovery Ads, Interactive Video Ads

The Leading Region in the Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market is:

North America was the largest region in the real time bidding market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market?

Real-time bidding is the process of buying and selling digital advertising inventory. It takes place between authorized buyers, who evaluate and place bids on each available impression. RTB is typically used to sell high-demand premium spots, making it challenging for publishers to sift through potential buyers.

