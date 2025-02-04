Submit Release
EAACI-ESCD Skin Allergy Meeting (SAM) 2025: Pioneering Innovations in Skin Allergy and Contact Dermatitis

ZURICH, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organising Committee is delighted to announce the seventh edition of the EAACI-ESCD Skin Allergy Meeting (SAM), Europe’s leading event dedicated to skin allergies. This year, SAM 2025 will take place in person in Bilbao, Spain, from March 27th to 29th, providing a unique platform for clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals to explore the latest breakthroughs and advancements in skin allergy research, diagnosis, and treatment.

The meeting’s opening day will feature an exciting Joint Session by Sociedad Española de Alergología e Inmunología Clínica (SEAIC) and Sociedade Portuguesa de Alergologia e Imunologia Clínica (SPAIC) titled “Cracking the Code of Contact Dermatitis: The Importance of Standard Batteries” moderated by María José Torres, EAACI President and André Moreira, EAACI Vice-president Congresses. This insightful session will delve into the evolving science and clinical application of standard allergen batteries in patch testing. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest updates, regional differences, and their impact on effectively diagnosing and managing contact dermatitis.

SAM 2025 Scientific Programme is packed with world-renowned experts sharing their insights on critical topics, including atopic dermatitis, urticaria, cutaneous drug allergy, food and the skin, angioedema, and pediatric contact dermatitis. Keynote lectures and in-depth sessions will provide opportunities to explore individualised treatment strategies, including the role of biologicals and targeted therapies in managing complex cases like ocular involvement in atopic dermatitis.

This EAACI focused meeting aims to foster collaboration, spark enriching discussions, and inspire innovative joint research and clinical initiatives. Attendees will have the chance to connect with peers and leading experts to advance their understanding of skin allergy and related conditions.

Visit SAM 2025 to explore the full program and access the registration form. Stay updated on EAACI’s social media channels for event news.

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading professional organisation dedicated to excellence in allergy and clinical immunology. Learn more at https://eaaci.org.

communications@eaaci.org
+41 44 205 55 33

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41af57ba-5085-4ff7-bd6e-8b5a9bc54c6e

