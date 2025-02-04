Check Point Announces New AI-Powered Innovations to Bolster Unified Security Management for the Infinity Platform

Six new capabilities reduce complexity, enhance threat prevention, and set the stage for autonomous zero trust across the Infinity Platform

VIENNA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced new Infinity Platform capabilities to accelerate zero trust, strengthen threat prevention, reduce complexity, and simplify security operations.

“We live in a hyperconnected, digital world with new cyber threats emerging every day,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “Meanwhile, security teams are struggling to adequately prevent cyber-attacks due to complex and siloed security solutions. We are pleased to introduce several new AI-powered Innovations that cut down complexity and strengthen the Unified Security Management capabilities of the Infinity Platform. Our customers will experience enhanced threat prevention, while finding it very easy to collaborate with third-party products.”

Many organizations rely on a siloed security approach. IT teams are tasked with deploying security tools that are designed to provide a specific type of protection across the network, endpoints, email, and cloud environments. This siloed approach requires dozens of systems to manage, which leads to operational challenges, fragmented policies, and security gaps for IT teams. At the same time, cyber-attacks increased 44% year-over-year, placing extreme pressure on security teams.

The siloed nature of hybrid environments demands that security teams review and reconcile policies and processes across dozens of systems and tools. These tasks are often performed manually, slowing down operations and leading to gaps in zero trust, threat resolution, and infrastructure management, resulting in a heightened risk of cyberattacks and system failures. Check Point’s six new and improved AI-powered innovations accelerate operations and supercharge threat prevention in three ways:

Unified Identity & Policy

By leveraging AI and identity awareness, administrators can implement more effective and granular security policies, ensuring that only authorized users have access to critical resources. Unifying visibility and analysis of policies across environments enables security teams to maintain security hygiene and compliance.

Quantum Policy Insights Analyzes existing policies and recommends policy changes to improve security posture Enforces zero trust by eliminating overly permissive access and conflicting policies

Quantum Policy Auditor Ensures alignment with corporate security guidelines Identifies policies that violate organizational guidelines using a policy visualization UI Analyzes thousands of rules in seconds, saving security and audit teams weeks of tedious labor by synthesizing complex policies/rules into powerful business-level graphical insights

Infinity Identity Cloud service that manages centralized identity across the Infinity Platform Seamlessly integrates with third party identity providers Adds support for new identity sources: Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Intune and Harmony Endpoint





Collaborative Threat Prevention

AI can help organizations identify and block threats across multiple enforcement points in real-time, eliminating human error and reducing time to remediation.

Infinity Playblocks Provides security automation and orchestration across Infinity Platform and 3rd parties Extends the reach of siloed security solutions to stop attacks across the enterprise 100+ out of the box playbooks including threat prevention, auto remediation, reporting, and more Enables enterprises to easily create custom playbooks using natural language GenAI





Operational Simplicity

AI-based insights can minimize tedious, error prone work to streamline operations across the entire security stack. This results in improved zero trust, better lifecycle management, and less infrastructure downtime.

Infinity AIOps AI agent proactively monitors gateways to predict and help mitigate failures in advance Provides real-time monitoring of security infrastructure health, including CPU, memory utilization, and more

Infinity AI Copilot Chat-based GenAI assistant knows an organization’s policies, access rules, objects, and logs, as well as all product documentation. Provides contextualized and comprehensive answers to security admins, IT departments, and security operations teams, accelerating security administration and improving incident mitigation and response. Powerful, time saving entry point for automation/collaboration across entire Infinity Platform





