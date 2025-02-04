A' Giftware Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries until February 28, 2025

Giftware Design Awards 2025

Distinguished international competition invites giftware designers and brands to showcase innovation and excellence in design before late submission deadline

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Giftware Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition dedicated to recognizing excellence in giftware design, has announced its final call for late entries, with submissions accepted until February 28, 2025. Since its establishment in 2008, this distinguished award has provided a platform for talented designers, innovative brands, and creative agencies to demonstrate their capabilities in creating exceptional giftware designs that enhance daily life and special occasions.The award holds particular significance within the giftware industry as it recognizes designs that combine aesthetic excellence with practical functionality. Notable past laureates include Antonia Skaraki for the AS Women Empowerment Corporate Gift, Be Genius Design for their China Grain Museum Cultural and Creative Gifts, and Yan Wu for the innovative Bao'an Tourism Gifts Drinkware collection. These winning entries have demonstrated how thoughtful giftware design can create meaningful connections and lasting impressions.The competition welcomes entries across multiple categories, including corporate gifts, promotional items, collectibles, seasonal gifts, and luxury presents. Submissions are evaluated based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, and cultural relevance. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025, following a comprehensive evaluation period from April 1st to April 15th, 2025.Entries undergo rigorous assessment through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The evaluation criteria encompass twenty distinct aspects, including design innovation, material selection, production feasibility, and market potential, ensuring a thorough and impartial assessment of each submission.Winners receive comprehensive recognition through the A' Design Prize package, which includes the prestigious winner logo license, exhibition opportunities, and inclusion in the international yearbook. Professional winners are additionally honored with the award trophy, printed certificates, and invitation to the gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.The A' Giftware Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the giftware industry by promoting designs that combine innovation with social responsibility. Through recognizing and celebrating exceptional giftware design, the award aims to inspire creators to develop products that enhance human connections and contribute positively to society.Giftware designers, manufacturers, brands, and creative agencies interested in participating in this prestigious competition may learn more at:About A' Giftware Design AwardThe A' Giftware Design Award stands as a distinguished international competition that celebrates excellence in giftware design. The award provides a platform for designers, agencies, and brands to showcase innovative gift solutions that enhance human connections and experiences. Through its comprehensive evaluation process and global recognition system, the award aims to advance the giftware industry by promoting designs that combine creativity with practical value. The competition focuses on identifying and celebrating giftware innovations that demonstrate outstanding design quality while contributing to social and cultural advancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents an international juried competition dedicated to advancing global design standards through recognition of superior products and projects. Established in 2008, the competition operates on principles of fairness and transparency, employing a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel. The award aims to create positive social impact by motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that benefit society. Through its comprehensive prize package and global exposure opportunities, the award supports its mission of fostering design excellence and promoting positive change through thoughtful design. Interested parties may explore past laureates, jury members, and submission details at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.