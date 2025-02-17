Addison Witt Releases I Stand with the Soul of America and Brings His Artistic Vision to Dallas

I Stand With The Soul of America examines the pulse of America through the powerful lens of poetry Sir Addison Witt photo by Robert Kazandjian

Witt examines the pulse of America through the lens of poetry and spoken word in powerful and thought-provoking ways.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actor, award-winning acting coach, and now published author, Addison Witt proudly announces the release of his powerful poetry collection, I Stand with the Soul of America . Available now on Amazon, this poignant work captures the heart of a nation—its struggles, resilience, and enduring hope. As Witt returns to Dallas, his hometown, he brings with him a renewed commitment to fostering creativity, civic engagement, and artistic expression.Witt’s move back to Dallas marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, including the launch of The Defense of Democracy Digital Film Festival . This initiative aims to celebrate films that uphold democratic values and inspire civic discourse. Through this festival, Witt seeks to amplify diverse voices, encourage meaningful storytelling, and provide a platform for emerging filmmakers who are passionate about making a difference in the world.The Defense of Democracy Digital Film Festival will feature films that address issues such as prejudice, social justice, and the importance of preserving democratic freedoms. In particular, the festival is calling for submissions that examine the targeting of public education by extremist organizations, as well as documentaries covering marginalized communities and the struggle for equality and civil rights.“We are living in a time when civic engagement is more critical than ever,” Witt shares. “With the Defense of Democracy Digital Film Festival, I want to spotlight documentaries that give a voice to the stories that need to be heard—those that advocate for change, highlight the injustices we face, and encourage all of us to take action to protect democracy and human rights.”Witt plans to engage with the Dallas community through poetry readings, acting workshops, and collaborations with local artists as part of his broader vision to foster a greater sense of community and activism. His goal is to cultivate an artistic movement that bridges literature, performance, and activism—empowering creatives to use their voices for change and to inspire others to take action in the fight for justice and equality.In addition to the film festival, Witt's upcoming poetry collection, I Stand with the Soul of America, serves as both a call for unity and a reminder of the resilience of the American spirit. He hopes that the book will inspire readers to stand firm in their beliefs and dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.About the Defense of Democracy Digital Film Festival:We are currently accepting submissions to the festival and are specifically looking for documentaries that address social justice issues, particularly those related to marginalized communities. Our organization places special emphasis on submissions covering the dangerous targeting of public education by extremist organizations, and we hope to raise awareness about this critical issue through impactful, thought-provoking films.By engaging our 7,000+ supporter base, we aim to reach tens of thousands of concerned citizens across the nation. After participating in the Film Festival, we encourage viewers to take action—whether by advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, supporting DEI initiatives, or fighting back against book bans in schools and public libraries.Festival Benefits to Participation:Exposure to a large national audience (over 6,000 in our mailing list and more than 100,000 social media followers).Advertisement during the Defense of Democracy podcast (viewership 2,000 per week).PR releases and promotion via social media.Producer/Director presentation during one of our weekly nationwide Zoom calls (audience 100).Website and link placement on our national platform, which reaches thousands of engaged supporters.“I am thrilled to return to Dallas and share I Stand with the Soul of America with the community that shaped me,” Witt adds. “This book and this festival are my way of fostering meaningful dialogue and action when we need it most. Through art, we can inspire hope, spark change, and unite in the face of adversity.”For more information about I Stand with the Soul of America, upcoming events, or The Defense of Democracy Digital Film Festival, visit SirAddisonWitt.com and check out their Submission Page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.