Green Tea Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2022-2030 | Typhoo Tea, Unilever Plc., Numi Organic Tea

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global green tea market size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030.Growing demand for healthy and plant-based drinks among young population to maintain their health is expected to contribute to the green tea market growth in the upcoming years.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5317 Millennials are increasingly turning to green tea as a healthy, organic, and plant-based beverage. Green tea is made from the dried leaves of the Camellia Saneness plant. Green tea is a famous beverage that originated in China and is now enjoyed worldwide. Green tea provides numerous health benefits, including weight loss & maintenance, detoxification, and many others. Matcha green tea is a popular green tea that is crushed instead of steeped like conventional green tea. Two of the most popular green tea brands in the market right now are Lipton green tea and Tetley green tea.The rising demand for good health boosting beverages is the major factor estimated to propel the green tea market demand in the upcoming years. Green tea's health advantages are becoming more well-known as consumers become more interested on living a healthy lifestyle. Green tea provides a number of health benefits, including the reduction of the risk of cardiovascular disease. Over the forecast period, growing consumer demand for healthy beverages, such as green tea, is predicted to drive the market. This is due to the high incidence of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure.Buy Now and Get Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-tea-market/purchase-options The global green tea market is segmented on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into flavored and unflavored. By form, the market is classified into green tea bags, loose green tea leaves, and instant green tea mixes. By distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores/specialty stores, and online. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEAThe companies involved in the green tea market are Unilever Plc., Tata Consumer Products ltd., Typhoo Tea, Associated British Foods Plc., The Begilow Tea Company, Tazo Tea Company, Numi Organic Tea, The Republic of Tea, Inc., East West Tea Company LLC., and Northern Tea Merchants Ltd.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5317 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.