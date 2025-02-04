ONE LANE CLOSED - I 91 S MM 27.6 WESTMINSTER

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 South Bound is down to one lane in the area of MM 27.6 in Westminster, VT due to motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

