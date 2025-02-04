ONE LANE CLOSED - I 91 S MM 27.6 WESTMINSTER
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 South Bound is down to one lane in the area of MM 27.6 in Westminster, VT due to motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
