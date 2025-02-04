SCAN Welcomes Dr. Arthur Southam and Carole Faig to Board of Directors; Dr. Benjamin Chu Becomes New Board Chair

Benjamin K. Chu, MD, MPH, MACP Arthur M. Southam, M.D. Carole Faig

Seasoned Health System Leaders Will Provide Guidance to Leading and Nationally Expanding Not-for-Profit Healthcare Organization

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced the addition of Arthur M. Southam, M.D. and Carole Faig to its Board of Directors, as well as the appointment of Dr. Benjamin Chu as Board Chair."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Arthur Southam and Carole Faig to our board and are excited about working with Dr. Benjamin Chu as our Board Chair,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Our Board of Directors is crucial to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. Their collective experience and leadership enable us to drive even greater success for our members and the not-for-profit healthcare community."Dr. Chu has served on the SCAN Board of Directors since 2023 and brings extensive experience as a clinician, administrator, and policy advocate to his role as Board Chair.As SCAN continues to expand its footprint in the not-for-profit healthcare sector, serving older adults nationwide, Southam and Faig will leverage their extensive expertise to help guide and support SCAN’s continued growth and diversification into the care delivery space, with a focus on the needs of older adults and the most vulnerable populations.“We are deeply honored to welcome two highly experienced and revered healthcare leaders to our board, as we usher SCAN into its next chapter of growth and diversification," said Dr. Chu. "Their collective expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing SCAN’s mission and healthcare for seniors nationwide.”Dr. Arthur Southam brings over three decades of healthcare experience as a leader in health plans, integrated health systems and health industry associations. From 2001 until his retirement in 2023, he was the National Executive Vice President of Health Plan Operations and Chief Growth Officer for Kaiser Permanente, America’s largest not-for-profit health plan and health system, which has over $100 billion in annual revenue and serves 12.5 million members and patients. Prior to Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Southam served as chief executive officer of two California-based health plans, Health Net and CareAmerica, and at Health Systems Design, a developer of software for health plans and physician groups. He has served as Board Chair of CHRISTUS Health, Easterseals of Southern California, the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare (CAQH), the California Association of Health Plans and the Integrated Health Care Association.As a seasoned public and private company board member and leader, Carole Faig brings a wealth of experience to SCAN’s Board of Directors. During her tenure as Ernst & Young’s (EY’s) U.S. Health Leader, Faig spearheaded the development and execution of strategies to grow EY’s healthcare practice, which expanded to $600 million and achieved significant brand recognition. Her leadership encompassed all sectors of health, including hospital systems, health insurance, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Faig played a pivotal role in helping companies navigate the evolving health ecosystem, focusing on areas such as digital transformation, risk management, and regulatory compliance.Faig is currently a board member of Henry Schein (HSIC), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, and serves on the boards of two private VC/PE-backed companies, Affinia Therapeutics and QuVa Pharma, as well as PATH, a non-profit organization dedicated to global health equity. Throughout her career, Faig has been a champion of diversity and inclusiveness, serving on EY’s Gender Equity Task Force and receiving the EY Chairman’s Value Award and the EY Americas Assurance Inclusive Leadership Award for her efforts.Dr. Benjamin Chu became Chair of SCAN’s Board of Directors on January 1, 2025.“I am honored to serve as board chair for SCAN and would like to thank my predecessor, Dr. Linda Rosenstock, for her service and invaluable guidance,” said Dr. Chu.Dr. Chu’s appointment follows that of outgoing Board Chair Dr. Linda Rosenstock, a highly esteemed healthcare leader, who held the position for four years. Under Dr. Rosenstock’s leadership, SCAN expanded its presence beyond California into four additional states; grew its membership to nearly 300,000 health plan members; launched four new care delivery entities; and prevailed in a lawsuit against CMS reversing its star ratings and impacting the Medicare Advantage industry at large. Dr. Rosenstock will continue to serve on SCAN’s Board of Directors, contributing her invaluable expertise and leadership to the organization’s future."I am honored to have served as board chair for the past four years," said Dr. Rosenstock. "SCAN has achieved remarkable milestones, and I look forward to continuing to innovate our nonprofit mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 294,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups*, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org * Other medical groups are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.