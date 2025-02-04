Executive Counseling Offers Free Initial Consultation for Mental Health Services

Executive Counseling, led by Dr. Austin Johnson, now offers free initial consultations for mental health services. This initiative aims to make professional psychological support more accessible, helping individuals address various life challenges and improve their overall well-being.

Photo courtesy of Austin Johnson



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Counseling, led by Dr. Austin Johnson, PhD, is now offering a free initial consultation for individuals seeking professional mental health support. This initiative aims to make quality psychological care more accessible to everyone.

Potential clients can discuss their concerns and determine if Executive Counseling's services align with their needs during the free consultation. During this session, the seasoned clinical psychologist can help individuals explore topics such as stress management, relationship issues, or work-life balance.

"Our goal is to help people start feeling better fast so they can get back to doing what matters most to them," said Dr. Austin Johnson. "This free consultation is a step toward making that help more readily available."

Executive Counseling specializes in addressing a range of issues, including burnout, trauma, depression, and conflict. Dr. Austin Johnson employs practical, action-focused techniques drawn from various therapeutic perspectives, including existential therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and psychoanalytic therapy.

The free initial consultation is open to individual adults, groups, and organizations. Interested parties can schedule their session by submitting a form on the Executive Counseling website.

Following the consultation, clients can explore various service options, including a sliding scale fee structure to accommodate different budgets and schedules.

Dr. Austin Johnson emphasizes the importance of seeking professional help: "Major life changes can occur instantly. Sometimes, we all need a reminder that life remains full of potential, regardless of the circumstances."

Executive Counseling introduces this free consultation service at a time when people increasingly recognize mental health awareness as crucial for overall well-being, particularly in high-pressure professional environments. According to recent statistics, 84% of workers experienced at least one mental health challenge over the last year, highlighting the pressing need for accessible mental health support in the workplace

The founder’s extensive experience positions Executive Counseling to address various mental health concerns. "We understand that taking the first step toward seeking help can be daunting," he states. "We hope to lower the barrier to entry and encourage more individuals to prioritize their mental health by offering this free initial consultation."

Executive Counseling also offers workshops and seminars on stress management, leadership development, and improving work-life balance. These additional resources complement the individual and group therapy sessions, providing improved mental health and personal growth.

Dr. Austin Johnson's background in cultural anthropology adds a unique perspective to his clinical practice. It allows for a more nuanced understanding of cultural contexts and their impact on mental health.

As part of its commitment to community education, Dr. Austin Johnson's Executive Counseling also maintains a regularly updated blog on its website, offering insights and practical tips on various mental health topics. This resource is an additional tool for individuals seeking to improve their mental well-being, whether or not they engage in formal Executive Counseling services.

For more information about Executive Counseling, visit https://www.executivecounseling.org/.

About Executive Counseling

Executive Counseling, founded by Dr. Austin Johnson, PhD, provides professional mental health services to busy adults, high-achieving professionals, retirees, and groups. With over ten years of experience, Dr. Johnson holds a PhD in clinical psychology and a master's degree in cultural anthropology. As a published author and international conference speaker, he helps clients maximize performance, improve work-life stability, and increase satisfaction in work and relationships. Executive Counseling offers various services, including individual therapy, group sessions, and organizational consulting.

Contact Information:

Name: Dr. Austin Johnson

Company: Executive Counseling

Website: www.executivecounseling.org

Email: austinjohnsonphd@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/780d06a2-c697-47bb-87e0-80883fc7cd41.

Executive Counseling Offers Free Initial Consultation for Mental Health Services Photo courtesy of Austin Johnson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.