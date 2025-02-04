Ultra-Low-Cost Centers: Are They a Solution for California Fire Victims?

Innovative Housing Initiative Offers Hope Amid Los Angeles Fire Crisis





MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lotfi Zadeh Foundation has announced plans to develop ultra-low-cost housing centers specifically designed to accommodate victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires that have destroyed over 12,000 homes.

The foundation's initiative addresses the critical need for immediate housing as thousands of displaced residents struggle to find affordable accommodation in an already strained market. The proposed centers, which can be constructed for $5,000 to $8,000 per unit, offer a rapid and cost-effective response to the housing emergency.

"We can build ultra-low-cost centers specifically for fire victims in months, which is exactly what Los Angeles desperately needs," states Norman Zadeh, President of the Lotfi Zadeh Foundation. "Our centers provide more than simple shelter– instead full support including medical care, food, and educational opportunities."

Timing is everything in this situation as Los Angeles County faces an unprecedented housing crisis. Recent data shows that the county already had a shortage of 500,000 housing units before the fires, with more than half of tenants spending over a third of their income on rent.

The foundation's model offers significant cost advantages compared to traditional housing solutions. Each resident can be fully supported for approximately $10,000 annually, including all amenities and services. The centers will feature sound studios, art facilities, and farming areas, creating opportunities for residents to rebuild meaningful lives.

"The idea is to take this crisis and turn it into an opportunity for sustainable community building," adds Zadeh. "With $50 million in funding, we could construct 10,000 housing units with full amenities, potentially housing a significant portion of those displaced by the fires."

The Lotfi Zadeh Foundation, established in April 2024, is a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating homelessness through advanced, ultra-low-cost housing solutions. The foundation focuses on building full-scale care centers that provide both shelter and essential support services to residents.

