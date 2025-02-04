GigaCloud Technology Inc Donates Over $1 Million in Furniture to Habitat for Humanity of Greater LA's Wildfire Recovery Efforts

Los Angeles, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is thrilled to announce a significant partnership with Los Angeles-based GigaCloud Technology Inc, a global leader in B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. Together, they are providing critical support to survivors of the recent wildfires in Southern California.

Through this impactful collaboration, GigaCloud Technology is donating more than $1 million worth of home furnishings and mattresses to support the ReBUILD LA™ Wildfire Recovery campaign. These donations will directly benefit families who have lost their homes, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and comfort.

“We are incredibly grateful to GigaCloud for their generosity and shared commitment to rebuilding lives and restoring hope,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA. “Their donation will provide families with essential home furnishings as they begin anew after the devastation of wildfires.”

GigaCloud’s generous donation includes nearly 90 SKUs totaling over 5,000 items, featuring a diverse range of indoor living furniture such as beds, mattresses, sofas and chairs. This extensive contribution also includes a significant number of ottomans and dressers, ensuring a wide variety of pieces to enhance comfort and functionality.

Recognizing that mattresses were among the most urgently needed items, the Company took action by reaching out to Restonic, a leading mattress supplier, to purchase $150,000 worth of mattresses specifically for donation.

The ReBUILD LA™ Wildfire Recovery campaign was established to assist uninsured, underinsured, and low-income families affected by wildfires. The campaign focuses on providing:

Assistance with rebuilding and relocation to ensure families have safe, stable housing.

Essential home furnishings and supplies to create new living spaces.

Temporary rental and mortgage assistance for families with uninhabitable homes.

"Los Angeles is our home, and when people in our community lose their homes in disasters like wildfires, it impacts all of us," said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. "We are committed to doing everything in our power to help families rebuild their lives with dignity and comfort. Through our donation of over $1 million worth of furniture to Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles, we aim to provide essential home furnishings and restore a sense of normalcy for those who have lost so much. GigaCloud stands with our community—as neighbors and as a company that cares."

For those who wish to make a direct donation to the ReBUILD LA™ Wildfire Recovery Fund, please visit [bit.ly/REBUILDLA].

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.gigacloudtech.com/.

