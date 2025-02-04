Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against WBA

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NYSE: WBA) common stock between April 2, 2020 and January 16, 2025. Walgreens operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Misled Investors Regarding its Distribution of Opioid Prescriptions

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to the Company’s purported commitment to improved regulatory compliance, Walgreens continued to engage in widespread violations of federal law governing the dispensation of prescription medication and reimbursement for the same; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would subject Walgreens to a heightened risk of further regulatory scrutiny, civil liability, and reputational harm; and (iii) Walgreens’ revenues from the sale of prescription medications were unsustainable to the extent that they derived from unlawful conduct.

On January 17, 2025, the DOJ announced the filing of a civil complaint against Walgreens. Specifically, the DOJ’s “complaint alleges that, from approximately August 2012 through the present, Walgreens knowingly filled millions of prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, were not valid, and/or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice”, including “prescriptions for dangerous and excessive quantities of opioids, prescriptions for early refills of opioids and prescriptions for the especially dangerous and abused combination of drugs known as the ‘trinity,’ which is made up of an opioid, a benzodiazepine and a muscle relaxant.” In addition, the DOJ Complaint expressly alleged that Walgreens was “aware of its obligation to exercise corresponding responsibility” and that its business practices were at odds with earlier commitments to “implement or maintain a variety of compliance measures moving forward.” Following the DOJ’s announcement, Walgreens’ stock price fell $1.56 per share, or 12.06%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $11.37 per share on January 21, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class are encouraged to contact the firm. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

