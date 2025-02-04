Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Kyverna, Sun Communities, DMC Global, and Marqeta and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX), Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI), DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM), and Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX)

Class Period: Kyverna securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's offering documents issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on February 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kyverna was in possession of adverse data related to one of its ongoing trials. The Company’s lead product was negatively impacted by the undisclosed adverse data, which made the trends and disclosed results in the offering documents misleading. The Company’s discussion of risk factors failed to adequately describe the risk of it withholding clinical data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kyverna, investors suffered damages.

Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - September 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning SUI’s accounting practices and internal control over financial reporting. On September 24, 2024, after market close, an investment research report emerged calling into question the integrity of SUI’s Board and the integrity of the Company’s governance, controls, and financial disclosures. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to SUI’s revelation. The price of SUI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $139.10 per share on September 24, 2024, SUI’s stock price fell to a low of $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM)

Class Period: January 29, 2024 - November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts about DMC Global’s business, operations, and prospects which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (i) the goodwill associated with the company’s principal business segment, Acadia Products, was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (ii) DMC Global’s materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (iii) the company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (iv) as a result, defendants misrepresented DMC Global’s operations and financial results; and/or (v) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Class Period: May 7, 2024 - November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

