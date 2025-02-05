Five-Time Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Sheila Hamilton Authors New Luxury Coffee Table Book Palm Springs

Palm Springs Book Cover

A Special Book Signing at Assouline’s New Branded Corner in Palm Springs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and former morning TV anchor at KTVX and KATV, Sheila Hamilton, is excited to announce the release of her new coffee table book Palm Springs, published by Assouline. To mark this exciting occasion, Hamilton will be signing copies of her book at the grand opening of Assouline’s newest branded corner in Palm Springs, California, at the iconic boutique Just Fabulous.

This special book signing event will take place on February 16, 2025, from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, where Hamilton will share stories about the inspiration behind Palm Springs and discuss how she captured the spirit of this vibrant desert city. Guests can enjoy cocktails, small bites, and mingle with locals and visitors alike while celebrating the book's release.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the launch of Palm Springs alongside the opening of Assouline’s stunning new space in this incredible destination,” says Sheila Hamilton. “Palm Springs is so much more than a picturesque desert retreat—it’s a dynamic hub of art, architecture, and culture, and I’m excited to showcase that in my book.”

The Palm Springs book is the latest addition to Assouline’s renowned Travel Series. It explores the city’s rich history, from the early stars of the mid-century modern movement like Richard Neutra and Albert Frey, to the glamour of the Rat Pack era, and its modern cultural evolution with events like Desert X and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The book offers readers an insider’s look at Palm Springs’ timeless allure and artistic spirit.

In addition to the book signing, the opening of the Assouline branded corner will coincide with the launch of this stunning new retail space at Just Fabulous. Located in a bungalow-style building across from the original boutique, the space promises to be an immersive experience in luxury and culture. Guests will be transported into the world of Assouline with its elegant displays of the Ultimate Collection tomes, a dedicated showcase of the Travel Series books, and a curated selection of home fragrances. A cozy fireplace invites visitors to relax and explore the brand’s iconic titles at their leisure.

The Assouline branded corner at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs is yet another milestone for the luxury brand, reinforcing its presence in the world’s most sought-after destinations.

About Sheila Hamilton:

Sheila Hamilton is a five-time Emmy award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including All the Things We Never Knew, Chasing the Chaos of Mental Illness, and her newest release, Palm Springs by Assouline.

Her company, Beyond Well Media, provides mental health training and content for WebMD and its more than one million users. Sheila is a popular mental health and resilience speaker and hosts the award-winning podcast Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton. As a former television news anchor and investigative reporter, Sheila covered stories that shaped public discourse, from high-profile criminal cases to national policy debates. Her work has appeared in The Huffington Post, Psychology Today, The Oregonian, Portland Monthly, and numerous television programs discussing mental health and suicide prevention.

Follow Sheila Hamilton on Tik Tok: @sheilakhamilton and Instagram: @sheilahamilton

About Assouline:

Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. It began with the desire to create a new, contemporary style of book, using the couple’s experienced eye for visually rich stories and compelling narratives. Guided by their passion for knowledge, culture and travel, the Assoulines have since expanded their vision to nearly 2,000 titles in five main collections, along with special editions, home fragrances and unique library accessories—a grand oeuvre of inspiring creations. Throughout the last thirty years, the brand has established a network of international boutiques in prominent locations across the globe. With a distinguished team of creative talents—which includes the founders’ son Alexandre—the brand continues to reinvent the notion of true luxury. Assouline’s roster of collaborators includes some of the world’s most respected brands, artists, photographers, writers and designers. Assouline continues to exude an unparalleled signature style and elegant savoir faire, which has globally redefined modern publishing.

