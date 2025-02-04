Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000579
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/02/2025 at approximately 2127 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd, Sharon
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x2
ACCUSED: Dalton Harrington
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a family dispute at a residence in Sharon, VT. Investigation revealed that Dalton Harrington (32) assaulted 2 household members. Harrington was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Harrington was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail. Harrington is to answer to the aforementioned charges on 02/03/2025 in Windsor County Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 @1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF Springfield
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILIBLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Clark
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
