Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault X2

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2000579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark                            

STATION: VSP Royalton                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 02/02/2025 at approximately 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd, Sharon

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x2


ACCUSED: Dalton Harrington                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a family dispute at a residence in Sharon, VT. Investigation revealed that Dalton Harrington (32) assaulted 2 household members. Harrington was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Harrington was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail. Harrington is to answer to the aforementioned charges on 02/03/2025 in Windsor County Criminal Court.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 @1230 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  SSCF Springfield  

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILIBLE 





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Jacob Clark

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

