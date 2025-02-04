Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault X2

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 25B2000579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 02/02/2025 at approximately 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd, Sharon

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x2





ACCUSED: Dalton Harrington

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a family dispute at a residence in Sharon, VT. Investigation revealed that Dalton Harrington (32) assaulted 2 household members. Harrington was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Harrington was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail. Harrington is to answer to the aforementioned charges on 02/03/2025 in Windsor County Criminal Court.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 @1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF Springfield

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILIBLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







