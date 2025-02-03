American Farmland Trust and Sol Systems Partner to Advance Agrivoltaics in the Midwest with Kernza® Perennial Grain

Collaboration Aims to Provide Feasibility and Benefits of Agrivoltaics Data

Washington, D.C., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Farmland Trust and Sol Systems announced a new initiative aimed to integrate solar energy production with sustainable agriculture. This collaboration will focus on growing the Kernza® perennial grain, a grain developed from intermediate wheatgrass, a relative of annual wheat. The collaboration is a first-of-its-kind agrivoltaics project that aligns with AFT’s Smart Solar principles.

The initiative will be conducted at Sol Systems’ Eldorado Phase II project in Illinois, making it one of the first large-scale agrivoltaics efforts in the region to incorporate Kernza perennial grain under solar panels. American Farmland Trust and Sol Systems aim to advance agrivoltaics by demonstrating the viability of Kernza grown under solar panels and exhibit how American farmland can support both clean energy generation and commercial crop production.

Kernza presents multiple opportunities for local communities. Its grain can be used in local bakeries for bread and pastry production, in craft breweries for brewing beer, and as a nutritious grain option. Developed by the Kansas-based non-profit The Land Institute, Kernza grain crops are deep-rooted, with roots extending 10 feet or more beneath the soil surface. These long roots efficiently take up nutrients and water while delivering atmospheric carbon to the soil, creating rich organic matter that helps maintain healthy soils year after year. Healthy soils are essential for supporting rural communities’ ability to thrive, promoting sustainable agriculture and strengthening local economies.

By incorporating Kernza into this agrivoltaic project, Sol Systems and AFT aim to provide valuable data on the feasibility and benefits of cultivating perennial crops like Kernza alongside solar energy production, creating a model that benefits both the land and the people who depend on it.

"This partnership with Sol Systems represents a significant step forward in our mission to promote sustainable agriculture and clean energy," said Ethan Winter, National Smart Solar Director at American Farmland Trust. "By leveraging our Smart Solar principles, we aim to demonstrate how solar projects can coexist with productive farmland, benefiting both the environment and local communities."

The partners intend to accomplish three goals:

Conduct extensive research to assess the technical viability of Kernza production on an operational utility-scale solar site.

Enhance soil and water quality by promoting the benefits of Kernza and implementing sustainable land management practices.

Foster collaboration among researchers, solar developers, and farmers to ensure the successful integration or solar energy and agriculture.

During a span of four years, AFT, Sol Systems, and local partners will plant, manager, and harvest the Kernza crop, as well as collect technical and economic data on grain and forage production. The data will be analyzed to inform future agrivoltaics projects, contributing to the broader understanding of sustainable agriculture and clean energy integration. AFT will manage relationships with farmers, assist with all aspects of grain cultivation, and locate grain processors and potential end-users.

"We're excited to collaborate with AFT and Sol Systems on this innovative agrivoltaics initiative to advance perennial grain agriculture at a meaningful sacle," said Tessa Peters, Crops Stewardship Director at The Land Institute. "By integrating Kernza into this project, we have an opportunity to generate valuable insights into its economic, ecological, and food system benefits. Expanding the application of perennial grains in real-world conditions will help us better understand their potential for farmers and communities alike."

"This project advances AFT's Smart Solar work in the Midwest by demonstrating the pracitical application of our principles in a real-world setting," said Alan Bailey, Midwest Solar Specialist at American Farmland Trust. "It showcases how solar energy development can be harmonized with agricultural practices, providing a model for sustainable land use that benefits both farmers and the environment."

"Partnering with American Farmland Trust and The Land Institute on this project underscores our dedication to driving innovative, dual-use solutions," said Juliana Isaac, Director, Sustainability & Ecosystem Impact at Sol Systems. "The Kernza perennial grain initiative exemplifies our commitment to accelerating America's clean energy future in a way that promotes environmental stewardship and community engagement."

