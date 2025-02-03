Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 4 to Commemorate Black History Month

MARYLAND, March 2 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 3, 2025

Also on Feb. 4: Vote scheduled on bills to help strengthen the County’s commitment to protecting victims of crime and update the timing of impact tax collections; new More Housing N.O.W. package to be introduced

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10:15 a.m., and the meeting will begin with an interview with a candidate for the Council representative on the Board of Investment Trustees and Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust Board of Trustees. At 11:30 a.m., the Council will host its annual Black History Month commemoration focused on the national theme “African Americans and Labor.” The commemoration will include a proclamation presentation and a video segment highlighting how Black American have contributed to the progression of the labor moment.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Council Representative on the Board of Investment Trustees and Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust Board of Trustees: Christine Kelleher

Interview: The Council will conduct an interview with a candidate to fill one vacant position on the Board of Investment Trustees. The term of Vice Chair Christine Kelleher expired in May 2024, and she is seeking reappointment. The Board oversees the investment of approximately $5.5 billion in assets for approximately 16,500 active and retired members of the three retirement plans: defined benefit, defined contribution, and deferred compensation. Additionally, the Board of Trustees is responsible for overseeing the investment program for the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust, which has assets of approximately $1.4 billion.

FY25-FY30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Spending Affordability Guidelines

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-2030 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Spending Affordability Guidelines. These guidelines limit certain types of debt that may be programmed for expenditures in the CIP and set the Council’s voting thresholds for the capital budget each year. The Council must either to confirm or amend the guidelines by Feb. 4, 2025.

According to the Montgomery County Code, revisions to the Spending Affordability Guidelines should reflect a significant change in conditions regarding affordability and not consider need.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee reviewed the relevant economic and fiscal indicators about the County’s debt level during its Jan. 23 meeting. The GO Committee recommends reaffirming the previously Council approved Spending Affordability Guidelines.

Consent Calendar

Public Hearings

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 24-03, Overlay Zones - Great Seneca Life Sciences (GSLS) Overlay

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on ZTA 24-03, Great Seneca Life Sciences (GSLS) Overlay Zone, which would establish the GSLS Overlay Zone to help implement the zoning and land use recommendations of the Great Seneca Plan. ZTA 24-03 includes modifications to standardize land uses across the overlay, incentivizes housing production and establishes a new methodology for providing public benefits in optional method of development projects.

The lead sponsor is the Council president at the request of the Planning Board.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-01, Self-Storage - Civic and Institutional (Street Activation and Vacancy Elimination (S.A.V.E.))

Introduction: Lead Sponsor Council President Stewart will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-01, Self-Storage - Civic and Institutional (Street Activation and Vacancy Elimination (S.A.V.E.)), which would encourage street activation by allowing self-storage in buildings that have been 90 percent vacant for at least two years if a community-serving use is on the ground floor. In addition to the vacancy requirement, site plan approval would be required. Further, structural improvements would be limited so that future conversion to a residential or commercial use is not discouraged. In the current zoning ordinance, self-storage is only allowed in the CR zone if it’s in the basement or cellar of a building used for other purposes.

Councilmembers Natali Fani-González, Andrew Friedson, Kristin Mink and Council Vice-President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles and Sidney Katz are cosponsors of Bill 25-01. A public hearing is scheduled for March 11.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-02, Workforce Housing - Development Standards

Introduction: Lead Sponsors Councilmembers Friedson and Fani-González will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-02, Workforce Housing - Development Standards, which would allow additional residential building types in the R-40, R-60, R-90 and R-200 zones along certain corridors with a minimum percentage of workforce housing units. This zoning measure is part of the More Housing N.O.W. package.

ZTA 25-02 would allow duplexes, triplexes, townhouses and apartment buildings in the R-40, R-60, R-90 and R-200 zones if also along the following road types: boulevard, downtown boulevard, downtown street, town center boulevard or controlled major highway. In addition, the front lot line must abut the applicable corridor and the corridor must be at least 100 feet wide and have three existing travel lanes. The maximum density is a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 1.25 and the maximum height is 40 feet and 15 percent of the units must meet the requirements for workforce housing. ZTA 25-02 will also establish development standards that intend to allow for flexible development while maintaining existing lot coverages.

Councilmembers Luedtke, Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Sayles are cosponsors of ZTA 25-02. A public hearing is scheduled for March 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-03, Expedited Approvals - Commercial to Residential Reconstruction

Introduction: Lead Sponsors Councilmembers Friedson and Fani-González will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-03, Expedited Approvals - Commercial to Residential Reconstruction, which would create a Commercial to Residential Reconstruction Use, provide an expedited approval process for that use, and allow reallocation of FAR in certain employment zones. This zoning measure is part of the More Housing N.O.W. package.

ZTA 25-03 would create the Commercial to Residential Reconstruction use, which will be defined as a building that is converted or demolished from a 50 percent vacant commercial building to a residential building. This new use would be allowed in the Commercial/Residential, Neighborhood Retail (NR) and Employment Office (EOF) Zones. ZTA 25-03 will also remove the residential restriction on FAR in the NR and EOF zones, so that total commercial-residential FAR can be used for residential.

Councilmembers Luedtke, Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Balcombe and Sayles are cosponsors of ZTA 25-03. A public hearing is scheduled for March 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 25-01, Administrative Subdivision - Expedited Approval Plan

Introduction: Lead Sponsors Councilmembers Friedson and Fani-González will introduce Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 25-01, Administrative Subdivision - Expedited Approval Plan, which would create an administrative subdivision process for a commercial to residential reconstruction expedited approval plan to ensure that timelines are compatible in the event subdivision is necessary. This SRA is part of the More Housing N.O.W. package.

As outlined above, ZTA 25-03 would create a Commercial to Residential Reconstruction Use and provide an expedited approval process for that use.

Councilmembers Luedtke, Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Balcombe and Sayles are cosponsors of SRA 25-01. A public hearing is scheduled for March 11.

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 2-25, Taxation - Payments in Lieu of Taxes - Affordable Housing - Amendments

Introduction: Lead Sponsors Councilmembers Friedson and Fani-González will introduce Bill 2-25, Taxation - Payments in Lieu of Taxes - Affordable Housing – Amendments, which would require the director of the Finance Department to offer a payment in lieu of taxes for a residential development resulting from the conversion of a property that was designated for commercial use but had at least a 50 percent vacancy rate at the time of the development application.

To be eligible for the payment in lieu of taxes, the conversion of the property must comply with the requirements set forth in companion ZTA 25-02, ZTA 25-03 and Subdivision Regulation Amendment 25-01 and provide for a certain percentage of affordable units. The bill would require the payment in lieu of taxes that would exempt 100 percent of the real property tax that would otherwise be levied for a period of 25 years.

Councilmembers Luedtke, Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Balcombe and Sayles are cosponsors of Bill 2-25. A public hearing is scheduled for March 11.

Expedited Bill 22-24, Taxation - Collection of Development Impact Taxes

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 22-24, Taxation - Collection of Development Impact Taxes, which would require collection of development impact taxes at final inspection of the building. Under current County law, an applicant for a building permit does need not pay any development impact tax, transportation mitigation payment or school facilities payment until six or 12 months after the building permit is issued (depending on the type of building), or the final inspection of the building by the Department of Permitting Services (DPS), whichever is earlier.

Bill 22-24 would strike the provisions about payment six or 12 months after the building permit is issued and amend the law so that payment is not required until final inspection of the building by DPS, regardless of the type of building. The purpose of the bill is to address the timing of taxes and fees in a revenue-neutral manner.

The lead sponsor of Bill 22-24 is Councilmember Evan Glass. Councilmembers Luedtke, Fani-González, Katz, Gabe Albornoz and Friedson are cosponsors. The GO Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

Expedited Bill 26-24, Police - U visa Law Enforcement Certification Policy (The "Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety" Act)

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 26-24, Police - U Visa Law Enforcement Certification Policy (the "Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety" Act), which would require any policy directive regarding U visa certification by a law enforcement officer to be consistent and no more restrictive than allowed under federal immigration law. The purpose of the Bill 26-24 is to help strengthen the County’s commitment to protecting victims of crime or those helping law enforcement to solve crimes by amending local policy to remove any barrier that would limit an immigrant’s opportunity to qualify for a U visa application.

The lead sponsors of Expedited Bill 26-24 are Councilmembers Glass, Fani-González and Luedtke. Councilmembers Albornoz, Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Katz and Balcombe are cosponsors.

The Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act was enacted by the U.S. Congress in 2000 and provided a type of nonimmigrant visa, knows as a U visa, for victims of certain crimes who have suffered substantial mental or physical abuse and are willing to assist law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity. The purpose of the federal legislation is to strengthen the ability of law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking of noncitizens and other crimes, while also protecting victims of crimes who become humanitarian or material witnesses.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee recommends enactment with one amendment to clarify that the policy must also be consistent with state law.

