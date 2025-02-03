Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Set to Surge to $3.18 Billion by 2030 at a 13.3% CAGR

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Research Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in genomic research and the increasing application of sequencing technologies across various fields. According to Allied Market Research, the global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market size was valued at $933.18 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $3,186.69 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period.Get Sample PDF Copy Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2824 Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Growth FactorsSeveral factors contribute to the growth of the Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market:- Reduced Sequencing Costs: Advancements in NGS informatics have led to decreased sequencing costs, making the technology more accessible for research and clinical applications.- Government Initiatives: Increased government funding and initiatives promoting the use of NGS in research and development have propelled market growth.- Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in NGS informatics tools have enhanced the speed, flexibility, and accuracy of sequencing processes.- Rising Prevalence of Cancer: The growing incidence of cancer has driven the demand for NGS-based biomarker discovery and precision medicine, further fueling market expansion.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2824 Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market SegmentationThe Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region.1. By Product:- Data Analysis and Management Tools: This segment includes Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Data Interpretation & Reporting Tools.- NGS Informatics Services- Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools2. By Application:- Drug Discovery- Diagnostics- Biomarker Discovery: This segment dominated the market in 2020, attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and advancements in NGS informatics technology.- Precision Medicine- Agriculture & Animal Research3. By End User:- Hospitals and Clinics- Academic and Research Centers: This segment held a dominant position in 2020, owing to increased application-based usage and a rise in oncology research.- Pharmaceutical Companies- Other End Users4. By Region:- North America: Dominated the market in 2020, due to high per capita healthcare expenditure, patient awareness levels, and prevalence of target diseases.- Europe- Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.- LAMEAKey Players in the Next-generation Sequencing Informatics MarketProminent companies operating in the Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market include:- Illumina, Inc.- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.- Agilent Technologies Inc.- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG- Qiagen N.V.- DNANexus Inc.- Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH- Partek Incorporated- Fabric Genomics Inc.- Sapio SciencesThese key players have adopted strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings.The Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, government support, and the increasing application of NGS in various fields. As sequencing technologies become more accessible and integrated into research and clinical practices, the demand for advanced informatics solutions will continue to rise, shaping the future of genomic research and personalized medicine.Procure Complete Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/44425d028dfcfc382732e1cda6c286b6 Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

