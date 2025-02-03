NEXUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRICAM INDUSTRIES

LOS ANGELES & EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Capital Management LP (together with certain affiliates, “Nexus”), a Los Angeles-based alternative asset management firm, announced today it has partnered with the management team and existing owners, the McMunn family, to acquire Tricam Industries, LLC (the “Company” or “Tricam”).

Tricam, based in Eden Prairie, MN, specializes in the design, development and engineering of consumer and professional home improvement equipment, including ladders and step stools, garden carts, wheelbarrows, hose reels and hand trucks, among others. The Company’s products are primarily sold through home center and retail channels across North America, Australia and New Zealand under the flagship Gorilla® brand as well as other owned and licensed brands.

Jeff Skubic, President & CEO of Tricam, stated, “This transaction represents an exciting milestone in Tricam’s corporate journey. Over the last three decades, Tricam has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier with high quality products consumers respond to and have come to expect from us. We’re grateful for the confidence our partners and customers place in us, and we’re looking forward to partnering with Nexus as we continue to expand our product portfolio and accelerate our growth. Our founder, Tony McMunn, established a culture built on an unwavering entrepreneurial drive that fosters and rewards hard work, creativity, and collaboration. The team is excited, and we’re pleased the McMunn family will continue along with us.”

“My family and I are excited to partner with Nexus and feel very confident this relationship will allow for continued success and provide opportunities for our employees” said Tricam founder Tony McMunn.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jeff, Tony and the Tricam management team,” said Michael Cohen, Partner at Nexus. “Tricam has established itself as a market leader by focusing relentlessly on innovation, quality and safety. We look forward to working closely with Tricam to continue building on the Company’s long history of success.”

Brad Kottman, Principal at Nexus, added, “We are thoroughly impressed with the strong foundation Tricam has established. The Company is led by a highly experienced team, the product suite is differentiated, and the supply chain is diverse and resilient. This investment represents a compelling new platform that is well positioned to react to changing environments and pursue continued growth.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Nexus. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal advisor to Tricam. J.P. Morgan and Citi provided financing for the acquisition.

About Tricam

Tricam, founded in 1990, is a leading supplier of home improvement and hardware products sold through home center and retail outlets primarily in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, the Company employs a growing team centered around bringing innovative products to market and maintaining strong relationships with our retailer and supplier partners. The Company continues to invest in its product and brand portfolio, led by its flagship Gorilla® brand across multiple product categories, including ladders, garden carts, wheelbarrows, hose reels and hand trucks. For more information on Tricam, please visit www.gorillamade.com and www.tricamindustries.com.

About Nexus Capital Management LP

Nexus is an alternative asset investment management company based in Los Angeles, California that was founded in 2013. Nexus employs a flexible investment mandate that focuses on long-term value creation by partnering with leading management teams and businesses. For more information on Nexus, please visit www.nexuslp.com.

Contact Information:

Mike Gabbert

Tricam Director of Marketing

Mgabbert@tricam.com



