February 3 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Celebrates Two Years of Program Addressing Business Identity Theft

Denver, February 3, 2024 - In recognition of the two-year anniversary of the Department of State’s program to allow individuals to file complaints against businesses or individuals fraudulently using their information, today Secretary of State Jena Griswold released the following statement:

“I am so proud of the success of the Office’s work to fight business fraud. There has been a significant increase of fraudulent activity nationwide. This new program helps protect Coloradans.”

The program launched on February 1, 2023. This tool allows individuals to report when they believe a bad actor has formed a new business fraudulently using someone else’s address or personal information, or taken over a legitimate business filing in an attempt to leverage it for fraud. Nearly 1,500 complaints have already been resolved.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office was proud to advance the Combating Business Identity Theft Act (SB22-034) in the 2022 legislative session, which created the tools and process in use today. The Office also supported the passage of follow-up legislation (HB24-1137) in 2024 to strengthen the state’s tools to combat business identity theft.

The Colorado Secretary of State, the Colorado Attorney General, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation ID Theft Unit provide a Business Identity Theft Resource Guide with the information necessary to avoid and reduce the threat of business identity theft while also assisting businesses that have already fallen victim to these crimes.