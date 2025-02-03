Progreso CBP officers apprehend man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry this weekend encountered a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex assault offense against a child.

“Our frontline officers exhibited resolute vigilance at the port and apprehended a man wanted on a felony sex offense involving a child,” said Acting Port Director Jorge Galvan, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these underscore and aptly illustrate the important role CBP officers play in keeping our border communities safe as they continue to carry out our border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred Gumaro Rodriguez, 40, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department transported Rodriguez to Hidalgo County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

