CRTC Must Act Quickly to Ensure Internet Competition, Choice and Affordability for Canadians

The Competitive Network Operators of Canada are calling on government regulators to support real internet competition in Canada, and put an end to the Big Three’s dominance.

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local and regional internet service providers remain optimistic that government regulators will support more competition and choice for Canadians – but now is the time to act, given the significant challenges to the Canadian economy..

Local and regional internet providers, unions, consumer groups, competition experts and others have all called on the CRTC to exclude the Big Three from the wholesale access regime. Failing to close this loophole will make internet services less affordable, and it will keep Canadians less connected, because it harms incentives to invest and improve networks.

“The CRTC must listen to Canadians, and act to create the conditions for a competitive marketplace,” said Paul Andersen, CNOC President and Chair. “Deferring a decision on this today, hurts competition tomorrow. The CRTC must move quickly to close this loophole, so that Canadians can have more choice and affordable options for internet services.”

CNOC is encouraging Canadians to take action through a grassroots campaign supported by local and regional service providers from across the country. Canadians can visit www.breakfreefromthebigthree.ca to join the call for more affordable, competitive and connected internet in Canada.

More affordability, and more choice in internet services is possible for Canadians. But to get there, regulators must close the loophole, stop the Big Three from exercising their dominance, and set Canada up for real, sustainable competition in internet services.

To learn more, please visit: www.breakfreefromthebigthree.ca

For media enquiries, please contact Bryson Masse, Regulatory and Communications Advisor, Competitive Network Operators of Canada | 819-639-2571 | bryson.masse@cnoc.ca or Kate Harrison, Summa Strategies Canada | 613-314-9287 | kharrison@summa.ca

