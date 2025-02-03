Cox Media Group Announces New Leader in San Antonio

Mark Shecterle Named VP and Market Manager for CMG San Antonio Radio

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (CMG) announced Mark Shecterle has been named the Vice President & Market Manager of CMG San Antonio Radio, effective February 24.

Shecterle will oversee all of CMG’s radio stations in the market, including 99.5 KISS FM, KONO 101.1 FM, 106.7 FM The Eagle, Y100 FM, 104.9 FM / 680 AM (KKYX), and Business News 860 AM. He’s succeeding David Abel, who was recently named VP and Market Manager of CMG Atlanta Radio.

Shecterle most recently served as VP and Market Manager of CMG Tulsa Radio. While there, the team was nominated for many of the industry’s most prestigious awards and raised millions of dollars to support their listeners and communities.

“Mark is an impactful leader with a strong track record of building and developing great teams, serving the community, and delivering results for clients and CMG,” said Rob Babin, EVP, CMG Radio. “His background and experience make him a perfect match for CMG San Antonio’s high-performing team.”

Shecterle, a 37-year industry veteran, is joining one of the highest-rated radio clusters in the country, with five CMG San Antonio Radio stations consistently ranked in the top eight in the market. He’ll lead a strong team that has earned numerous industry awards, including NAB Marconi Awards, NAB Crystal Awards, CMA Awards, and many others.

“I’m fortunate that I have the opportunity to move from one highly talented CMG team to an equally impressive CMG team in a very important market,” Shecterle said. “I want to build on CMG Radio’s legacy in San Antonio and further enhance the impact the team is having there.”

Shecterle is a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and a minor in Business. He’s a member of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce and plans to support various causes across the San Antonio community.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 50 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

