Fabrinet Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Record Second Quarter Revenue and Earnings Per Share Above Guidance Ranges

BANGKOK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2024.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “With continued business momentum, we exceeded our guidance for revenue and net income per share in the second quarter. Our telecom performance was very strong and benefited from both increasing demand for datacenter interconnect products as well as early progress from recent systems wins. While datacom demand has slightly moderated near-term we continue to anticipate more rapid growth as next-generation products ramp production. With several positive trends, we are very optimistic as we look to the third quarter and beyond.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

  • Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $833.6 million, compared to $712.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $86.6 million, compared to $69.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.38, compared to $1.89 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP Results

  • Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $95.1 million, compared to $76.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.61, compared to $2.08 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Share Repurchase Program Expanded

Fabrinet also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an expansion of its share repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional $100.0 million of Fabrinet’s ordinary shares. The addition brings the aggregate authorization under Fabrinet’s existing share repurchase program to $534.3 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 3, 2025, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its third fiscal quarter ending March 28, 2025, as follows:

  • Fabrinet expects third quarter revenue to be in the range of $850 million to $870 million.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.40, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.63, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Information

What:   Fabrinet Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Call
When:   February 3, 2025
Time:   5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call and Replay:   https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events
     

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our anticipation that datacom revenue will see more rapid growth as next-generation products ramp production; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, either globally or in our markets, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, automotive, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the U.S.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2024. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, we use some of these non-GAAP financial measures to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude: share-based compensation expenses; severance payment and others; restructuring and other related costs; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, minus capital expenditures (purchase of property, plant and equipment). We use free cash flow to measure our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ir@fabrinet.com


FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) December 27,
2024 		  June 28,
2024
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 403,662     $ 409,973  
Short-term investments   530,969       448,630  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,245 and $1,629, respectively   680,094       592,452  
Inventories   489,159       463,206  
Prepaid expenses   17,734       10,620  
Other current assets   77,394       87,810  
Total current assets   2,199,012       2,012,691  
Non-current assets      
Property, plant and equipment, net   323,648       307,240  
Intangibles, net   2,062       2,321  
Operating right-of-use assets   6,397       5,336  
Deferred tax assets   10,694       10,446  
Other non-current assets   592       485  
Total non-current assets   343,393       325,828  
Total Assets $ 2,542,405     $ 2,338,519  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Trade accounts payable   529,016       441,835  
Fixed assets payable   20,594       14,380  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   1,676       1,355  
Income tax payable   8,214       3,937  
Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses   20,598       22,116  
Accrued expenses   29,112       19,916  
Other payables   53,950       54,403  
Total current liabilities   663,160       557,942  
Non-current liabilities      
Deferred tax liability   1,039       4,895  
Operating lease liability, non-current portion   4,417       3,635  
Severance liabilities   27,572       24,093  
Other non-current liabilities   3,246       2,209  
Total non-current liabilities   36,274       34,832  
Total Liabilities   699,434       592,774  
Shareholders’ equity      
Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 27, 2024 and June 28, 2024)          
Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,585,188 shares and 39,457,462 shares issued as of December 27, 2024 and June 28, 2024, respectively; and 35,981,188 shares and 36,145,242 shares outstanding as of December 27, 2024 and June 28, 2024, respectively)   396       395  
Additional paid-in capital   218,449       222,044  
Less: Treasury shares (3,604,000 shares and 3,312,220 shares as of December 27, 2024 and June 28, 2024, respectively)   (303,023 )     (234,323 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   2,349       (3,141 )
Retained earnings   1,924,800       1,760,770  
Total Shareholders’ Equity   1,842,971       1,745,745  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,542,405     $ 2,338,519  
               


FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023 		  December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023
Revenues $ 833,608     $ 712,694     $ 1,637,836     $ 1,398,171  
Cost of revenues   (732,759 )     (624,364 )     (1,437,961 )     (1,225,437 )
Gross profit   100,849       88,330       199,875       172,734  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (21,206 )     (19,316 )     (43,237 )     (39,745 )
Restructuring and other related costs   (46 )           (103 )      
Operating income   79,597       69,014       156,535       132,989  
Interest income   11,314       7,748       22,247       13,646  
Interest expense         (36 )           (81 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   4,042       (3,788 )     (3,053 )     (3,373 )
Other income (expense), net   (62 )     (35 )     (81 )     (115 )
Income before income taxes   94,891       72,903       175,648       143,066  
Income tax expense   (8,255 )     (3,793 )     (11,618 )     (8,867 )
Net income   86,636       69,110       164,030       134,199  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:              
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   (521 )     2,946       6,297       3,894  
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments   (9,416 )     8,951       (883 )     8,390  
Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost         8             134  
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment   428       (206 )     76       (106 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (9,509 )     11,699       5,490       12,312  
Net comprehensive income $ 77,127     $ 80,809     $ 169,520     $ 146,511  
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 2.40     $ 1.90     $ 4.53     $ 3.70  
Diluted $ 2.38     $ 1.89     $ 4.51     $ 3.67  
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands of shares)              
Basic   36,163       36,328       36,183       36,292  
Diluted   36,402       36,639       36,405       36,560  
                               


FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
 
  Six Months Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income for the period $ 164,030     $ 134,199  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization   25,796       24,186  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles   (37 )     (111 )
Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments   (2,225 )     (1,397 )
(Reversal of) allowance for expected credit losses   (384 )     1,776  
Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts   1,345       3,287  
Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps         (154 )
Share-based compensation   17,120       14,714  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   (3,493 )     1,117  
Other non-cash expenses   30       89  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Trade accounts receivable   (87,178 )     (53,873 )
Inventories   (25,953 )     104,818  
Other current assets and non-current assets   9,536       (16,360 )
Trade accounts payable   88,272       (6,980 )
Income tax payable   4,304       1,531  
Accrued expenses   8,124       4,272  
Other payables   186       20,700  
Severance liabilities   1,565       1,395  
Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities   (1,952 )     (3,995 )
     Net cash provided by operating activities   199,086       229,214  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of short-term investments   (155,936 )     (164,971 )
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments         10,000  
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments   82,129       72,824  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (42,150 )     (21,236 )
Purchase of intangibles   (227 )     (518 )
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment   110       2,048  
     Net cash used in investing activities   (116,074 )     (101,853 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of long-term borrowings         (6,094 )
Repurchase of ordinary shares   (68,700 )     (6,372 )
Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units   (20,714 )     (12,352 )
     Net cash used in financing activities   (89,414 )     (24,818 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (6,402 )   $ 102,543  
Movement in cash and cash equivalents      
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period $ 409,973     $ 231,368  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (6,402 )     102,543  
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents   91       142  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 403,662     $ 334,053  
Non-cash investing and financing activities      
Construction, software and equipment-related payables $ 20,594     $ 12,983  
               


FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
 
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023 		  December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023
Revenues $ 833,608       $ 712,694       $ 1,637,836       $ 1,398,171    
                               
Gross profit (GAAP) $ 100,849   12.1 %   $ 88,330   12.4 %   $ 199,875   12.2 %   $ 172,734   12.4 %
Share-based compensation expenses   2,764         1,701         5,662         3,866    
Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 103,613   12.4 %   $ 90,031   12.6 %   $ 205,537   12.5 %   $ 176,600   12.6 %


Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit and GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023 		  December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023
Revenues $ 833,608       $ 712,694       $ 1,637,836       $ 1,398,171    
                               
Operating profit (GAAP) $ 79,597   9.5 %   $ 69,014   9.7 %   $ 156,535   9.6 %   $ 132,989   9.5 %
Share-based compensation expenses   8,438         6,981         17,120         14,714    
Severance payment and others   18                 748            
Restructuring and other related costs   46                 103            
Operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 88,099   10.6 %   $ 75,995   10.7 %   $ 174,506   10.7 %   $ 147,703   10.6 %
                                               


FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023 		  December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Net income   Diluted EPS   Net income   Diluted EPS   Net income   Diluted EPS   Net income   Diluted EPS
GAAP measures $ 86,636   $ 2.38   $ 69,110   $ 1.89   $ 164,030   $ 4.51   $ 134,199   $ 3.67
Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS:                              
Related to cost of revenues:                              
Share-based compensation expenses   2,764     0.08     1,701     0.05     5,662     0.16     3,866     0.11
Total related to cost of revenues   2,764     0.08     1,701     0.05     5,662     0.16     3,866     0.11
Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:                              
Share-based compensation expenses   5,674     0.15     5,280     0.14     11,458     0.31     10,848     0.30
Severance payment and others   18     0.00             748     0.02        
Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses   5,692     0.15     5,280     0.14     12,206     0.33     10,848     0.30
Related to other income and expense:                              
Restructuring and other related costs   46     0.00             103     0.00        
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs           8     0.00             16     0.00
Total related to other income and expense   46     0.00     8     0.00     103     0.00     16     0.00
Total related to net income & EPS   8,502     0.23     6,989     0.19     17,971     0.49     14,730     0.41
Non-GAAP measures $ 95,138   $ 2.61   $ 76,099   $ 2.08   $ 182,001   $ 5.00   $ 148,929   $ 4.08
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (in thousands of shares)                              
GAAP diluted shares       36,402         36,639         36,405         36,560
Non-GAAP diluted shares       36,402         36,639         36,405         36,560
                                       


FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023 		  December 27,
2024 		  December 29,
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 115,904     $ 84,165     $ 199,086     $ 229,214  
Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (21,900 )     (9,801 )     (42,150 )     (21,236 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow   $ 94,004     $ 74,364     $ 156,936     $ 207,978  
                                 


FABRINET
GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 28, 2025
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
 
  Diluted
EPS
GAAP net income per diluted share $2.32 to $2.40
Related to cost of revenues:  
Share-based compensation expenses 0.08
Total related to cost of revenues 0.08
Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:  
Share-based compensation expenses 0.15
Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.15
Total related to net income & EPS 0.23
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $2.55 to $2.63

