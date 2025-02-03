Anaptys to Present at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, will present at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 at 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at http://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, is in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Other antibodies in its portfolio include ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, soon to enter clinical development. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Executive Director, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

investors@anaptysbio.com

