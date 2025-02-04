GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS SPREADS THE LOVE WITH HEART SHAPED BAGELS

Order 14 heart shaped bagels for pick up on Feb. 14

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, Goldbergs Fine Foods , the iconic New York-style deli and restaurant, is celebrating with its exclusive Lovers Dozen tray. Goldbergs encourages guests to delight their loved ones with the Lovers Dozen, featuring 14 handcrafted, heart-shaped bagels paired with a selection of cream cheeses for $26.99. Guests can pre-order the Lovers Dozen Bagels while supplies last for pickup on Feb. 14.“We encourage everyone to step beyond the usual chocolates and share the love with family and friends through our Lovers Dozen bagel tray,” said Bradley Saxe, Co-Chief Executive Officer for Goldbergs Group. “Whether it’s for a romantic breakfast in bed, a special surprise for friends, or a fun family gathering, these heart-shaped bagels are the perfect way to share joy and affection.”The Lovers Dozen features 14 heart-shaped bagels that include fan-favorites such as Asiago Cheese, Blueberry, Cinnamon Raisin, Egg, Everything, Plain, and more. Plus, each Lover’s Dozen includes a pound of cream cheese. Select from Plain, Strawberry and Cream, Chipotle Avocado, Cinnamon Raisin, Chive, or Veggie Cream Cheese. Pre-order your Lovers Dozen Bagels here. Available while supplies last for pick-up only.Goldbergs bakes more than 500 dozen bagels every weekday and more than 1,000 dozen on the weekends. Today, more than 22 varieties—from salt, to asiago cheese, to super cinnamon—can be smeared with any of a dozen flavors of house-made cream cheeses, nova or hummus. Using an Old-World method, the handmade bagels are given a swift boil and are then set upon redwood boards, where they bask in a rotating, 500-degree oven until browned to an ideal crispness.For more information, visit www.goldbergsfinefoods.com or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods. Download the Goldbergs Fine Foods app via Google Play or the App Store and receive 10% off your first mobile order.About Goldbergs GroupGoldbergs Group is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Goldline Catering Co., Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.For more information, visit www.goldbergsgroup.com

