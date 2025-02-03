On April 28, 2008, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) amended its regulations on the acceptance of foreign clinical studies not conducted under an investigational new drug application (IND) (“non-IND foreign clinical studies”) as support for an IND or a new drug application (NDA), abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), or a biologics license application (BLA) (collectively known as “marketing applications” or “applications for marketing approval”).2 The final rule requires that such studies be conducted in accordance with good clinical practice (GCP), including review and approval by an independent ethics committee (IEC) and informed consent from subjects. The GCP requirements in the final rule encompass both ethical and data integrity standards for clinical studies. This final rule, which took effect on October 27, 2008, is codified at 21 CFR 312.120. It is intended to help ensure the protection of human subjects enrolled in non-IND foreign clinical studies as well as the quality and integrity of the resulting data.
Submit Comments
Submit comments on this guidance document electronically via docket ID: FDA-2013-S-0610 - Specific Electronic Submissions Intended For FDA's Dockets Management Staff (i.e., Citizen Petitions, Draft Proposed Guidance Documents, Variances, and other administrative record submissions)
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All comments should be identified with the title of the guidance.