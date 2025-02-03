Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Joins 11 Attorneys General To Warn Federal Employees about Misleading Buyout Offer

– New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today joined a coalition of 11 attorneys general warning federal employees about the Trump administration’s misleading “deferred resignation” program, which purports to offer federal employees pay through September 30, 2025 if they resign by February 6.

“New Jersey is home to tens of thousands of federal workers who serve our country with honor and dedication—and who are increasingly being targeted by the Trump Administration,” said Attorney General Platkin. “President Trump has allowed an unelected billionaire with no constitutional authority to intimidate the civil servants who keep our government running in an attempt to push them out of their jobs. Federal workers have protections that do not change when a new President takes office. I urge all New Jerseyans employed by the federal government to closely scrutinize the ‘buyout’ offer they have received.”

On January 28, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent an email to millions of federal employees detailing a new deferred resignation program. Employees were told that if they accept the offer and resign, they would continue receiving all pay and benefits, and be exempt from in-person work requirements until September 30. OPM sent another email to federal employees on January 30 reiterating the offer and urging them to find “higher productivity” jobs outside of government. The OPM emails instructed employees that they have until February 6 to decide to remain in their position or resign under the deferred resignation program, and warned that those who did not resign were not guaranteed to keep their jobs.

Immediately following OPM’s email, unions representing federal employees warned their members against accepting the offer. The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employees union, released information for its members warning them that employees who accepted the offer were not guaranteed its benefits. The National Federation of Federal Employees similarly warned its members against accepting the offer.

Joining Attorney General Platkin in issuing the warning to federal employees are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington.

