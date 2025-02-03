DOGE Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene Invites NPR and PBS Leaders to Address Biased News Coverage at Public Hearing

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Majorie Taylor Greene today invited the Chief Executive Officers of National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) to testify at a hearing concerning the systemically biased news coverage produced on behalf of federally funded radio and TV stations. NPR and PBS have repeatedly undermined public trust by ignoring stories that were damaging to the Biden Administration, dismissing genuine calls for balanced reporting, and pushing partisan coverage. As stewards of tax dollars, NPR and PBS have an obligation to provide objective and accurate coverage that serves all Americans. Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene is requesting the CEOs appear for a public hearing during the week of March 3 or March 24 to explain why federal dollars should continue funding chronically biased reporting.

“The Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (Subcommittee) is planning a hearing on federally funded radio and television, including its systemically biased content. The Subcommittee is concerned by National Public Radio’s (NPR) blatantly ideological and partisan coverage and looks forward to your participation in our upcoming hearing. The Subcommittee seeks to better understand NPR’s position on providing Americans with accurate information,” wrote Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene in a letter to NPR. “This hearing is an opportunity for you to explain to Congress and the American people why federal funds should be used for public radio—particularly the sort of content produced by NPR.”

In April 2024, long-time NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner penned an op-ed criticizing the organization for only serving a liberal leaning audience and for failing to properly report major news stories — including Hunter Biden’s laptop, COVID-19 origins, and the Russian collusion hoax. Similarly, in an attempt to appease its one-sided audience, PBS also failed to provide Americans with accurate reporting by incorrectly implying that Elon Musk made a fascist salute during President Trump’s inauguration celebration. Considering NPR and PBS both spend hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government each year, this blatant political reporting should no longer be tolerated. During the 119th Congress, the DOGE Subcommittee is committed to investigating the activities of PBS and NPR and assessing the value of continued federal funding of these entities.

“This sort of bias betrays the principles of objective reporting and undermines public trust. As an organization that receives federal funds channeled through its member stations, PBS should provide reporting that serves the entire public, not just a narrow slice of like-minded individuals and ideological interest groups,” wrote Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene in a letter to PBS.

Read the letter to NPR here and PBS here.

