Mace Announces Hearing on Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) will hold a hearing titled “Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty.” The federal government misuses billions of taxpayer dollars on unnecessary animal experiments every year. Non-animal testing alternatives, driven by increasingly sophisticated technological tools, can more accurately model human biology and replace the need for animal experimentation. The Subcommittee plans to evaluate current animal cruelty funded by the federal government and explore opportunities to prioritize technological alternatives that increase relevance to humans.

“Experimenting on animals when more effective alternatives exist is a waste of taxpayer dollars. Animal testing inflicts unnecessary suffering, has major scientific limitations, and fails to reliably predict real-world human outcomes. The testing of radical gender affirming therapy drugs, among other drugs and procedures, on animals in the name of science must end. America’s federal government should work to replace this outdated practice with technologically advanced solutions that more accurately reflect human reactions. I look forward to hearing from our expert witnesses on how the United States can root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federally funded scientific experiments and animal testing,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty”

DATE: Thursday, February 6, 2025

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mr. Justin Goodman, Senior Vice President, White Coat Waste Project

Dr. Paul A. Locke, Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

