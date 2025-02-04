Consilium Staffing Wins 2025 Best of Staffing 5-Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

Consilium Staffing, Your Partner In Locum Tennis

Consilium Staffing wins ClearlyRated’s 2025 Best of Staffing® 5-Year Diamond Awards for outstanding service to locum tenens providers & healthcare facilities.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens staffing firm, proudly announces its recognition as a 2025 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 5-Year Diamond Award winner. This distinguished honor is awarded to staffing agencies that have demonstrated consistent service excellence for at least five consecutive years, earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from both clients and healthcare professionals.

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® awards are based entirely on feedback from clients and candidates, making them the most trusted measure of service excellence in the staffing industry.

• Client Satisfaction: 69.8% of Consilium’s clients awarded a satisfaction score of 9 or 10 out of 10—surpassing the industry average of 55%.

• Talent Satisfaction: 76.2% of placed healthcare professionals rated Consilium 9 or 10 out of 10—significantly outperforming the industry average of 50%.

"Winning this award for the fifth consecutive year underscores our team's relentless dedication to providing exceptional service to both healthcare facilities and providers," said Matt Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium Staffing. "We deeply appreciate the trust placed in us by our clients and candidates. Their success is our success, and we remain committed to raising the bar in healthcare staffing."

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing program sets the gold standard for service quality in the staffing industry.

"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"

About Consilium Staffing

Consilium Staffing is a nationally recognized locum tenens staffing firm with over a decade of industry leadership. Founded by six healthcare staffing veterans with over 70+ years of experience, Consilium operates on the principle that people come first—prioritizing relationships over placements to ensure healthcare facilities and providers receive unmatched support.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated provides B2B service firms with data-driven insights to enhance client retention, improve business performance, and build lasting relationships. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® is the only award program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies for excellence in service based exclusively on client and candidate satisfaction ratings. Winners are highlighted on ClearlyRated.com—helping businesses and professionals identify the industry’s top service providers.

