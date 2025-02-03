Team entries for 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races to start on February 5

MACAU, February 3 - The 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races, organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China (DBAMC), will be held at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre on May 24, 25 and 31.

The annual international sporting event of “Macao International Dragon Boat Races” has long been popular among local and international dragon boat enthusiasts. The year’s Races will once again take place during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival). Local small dragon boat races will kick off the event on May 24; May 25 will feature the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race open category and women’s category, as well as a newly-organized standard boat mixed category; the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (May 31).

To allow more time for different associations or organizations to prepare their teams to participate in the competition, this year’s team entry period will be extended and will open from 10 a.m. on February 5 to 10 p.m. on February 19. Interested associations or organizations can submit their team entries online at www.cmdragonboat.org.mo during the aforementioned period and create an online team account. Teams with an existing online account do not need to submit a new entry.

Teams that have successfully obtained their online account can register online for specific race categories from 10 a.m. on February 20 to 10 p.m. on February 26. Registration for each category will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure participating teams have ample training time, this year's team training period will be extended and will start early in late February, allowing teams to better prepare for the competition and elevate the overall standards.

The regulations for the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be announced in due course. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.