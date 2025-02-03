APIKUR Statement on Iraqi Council of Representatives Vote to Amend the Federal Budget Law

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Statement attributed to Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan:“APIKUR welcomes the Iraqi Council of Representatives Budget Law amendment, and remains focused on reaching agreements to restore oil exports through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline.”Arabic:ذكر السيد مايلز كاغنز المتحدث باسم رابطة صناعة النفط في كردستان "ترحب رابطة صناعة النفط في كردستان بتعديل قانون الموازنة في مجلس النواب العراقي وستبقى الرابطة تركز على التوصل إلى اتفاقيات لاستعادة استئناف صادرات النفط عبر خط أنابيب العراق - تركيا".Sorani Kurdish:مایڵز کاگینز، گوتەبێژی کۆمەڵەی پیشەسازیی نەوتی کوردستان رایگەیاند، ”ئەپیکور پێشوازی لە پەسەندکردنی هەمواری یاسای بودجە دەکات لەلایەن ئەنجومەنی نوێنەرانی عێراق، سەرنجی ئەپیکور لەسەر ئەوەیە بگەینە رێککەوتن لەسەر هەناردەکردنەوەی نەوت لەڕێگەی بۆری نەوتی عێراق-تورکیا“- Ends -About APIKUR:APIKUR’s objective and purpose is to promote the KRI as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders, whether in the KRI or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices.For more information, visit: www.apikur.uk media@apikur.ukFor media inquiries:

