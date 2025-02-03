On Second Anniversary of Norfolk Southern Derailment, Yost Reaffirms Commitment to Justice for East Palestine

“The scars of this tragedy remain,” Yost said. “The people here aren’t asking for miracles. All they want is justice, and I intend to see that they get it.” Yost met privately with East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway to discuss the latest developments in the federal lawsuit Yost filed against Norfolk Southern. “My client is the state of Ohio and all Ohioans, including those comprising the East Palestine community, and my office continues to seek answers on these Ohioans’ behalf,” Yost said. “This lawsuit is about trying to make sure something like this never happens again.” The federal lawsuit remains in the discovery phase, with the state continuing to demand transparency regarding the cause of the derailment and its long-term consequences. Amid ongoing discussions, the Attorney General has made clear that Ohio will not consider a settlement that fails to fully address the scope of the damage. The Feb. 3, 2023, derailment in Columbiana County sent hazardous chemicals into the soil, water and air, leading to mass evacuations and long-term environmental concerns. The Attorney General praised the resilience of East Palestine residents and reiterated his commitment to standing with them, no matter how long the legal process takes. “This fight isn’t over,” he said. MEDIA CONTACT:

