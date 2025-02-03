Press Releases

02/03/2025

Attorney General Tong and 10 Other Attorneys General Warn Federal Employees About Misleading Buyout Offer

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of ten other attorneys general warning federal employees about the Trump administration’s misleading “deferred resignation” program, which offers federal employees pay through September 30, 2025 if they resign by February 6.

More than 5,000 federal employees live in Connecticut.

“This so-called ‘buyout’ is yet another misleading and disturbing effort by the Trump/Musk Administration to intimidate workers and dismantle critical government services. I urge all federal employees—especially the 5,000 federal workers living here in Connecticut—to be deeply suspicious of this untrustworthy offer,” said Attorney General Tong.

On January 28, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent an email to millions of federal employees detailing a new deferred resignation program. Employees were told that if they accept the offer and resign, they would continue receiving all pay and benefits, and be exempt from in-person work requirements until September 30. OPM sent another email to federal employees on January 30 reiterating the offer and urging them to find “higher productivity” jobs outside of government. The OPM emails instructed employees that they have until February 6 to decide to remain in their position or resign under the deferred resignation program, and warned that those who did not resign were not guaranteed to keep their jobs.

Immediately following OPM’s email, unions representing federal employees warned their members against accepting the offer. The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employees union, released information for its members warning them that employees who accepted the offer were not guaranteed its benefits. The National Federation of Federal Employees similarly warned its members against accepting the offer.

Joining Attorney General Tong in issuing the warning to federal employees are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Washington.



